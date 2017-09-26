PHUKET: A Thai wife has surrendered to police and confessed to murdering her German husband at their home in Phuket’s Chalong area last night (Sept 25).

Nirandorn Pratumsin, 52, from Phuket, walked into Chalong Police Station at about 10pm last night and confessed to police that she had murdered her German husband Johann Friedrich Speckbacher, 79, said Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

“‘I killed my husband with a rope around his neck at 7pm. His body is still at our house,’ she told police,” Lt Chanat reported.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the house in Moo 4, Chalong, to find the house locked from the outside and the lights inside switched off.

Nirandorn opened the front door for the officers, who entered the home and found the body of Mr Speckbacher on the floor next to a dining table.

Police noted there were marks on his neck commensurate with Nirandorn’s confession, but no signs of a fight inside the house.

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said.

“After that she came to the police station to surrender herself,” he added.

“We have contacted the Forensic Police to inspect the scene,” Lt Chanat confirmed.

“We are continuing to question Nirandorn for further investigation,” he added.

Police have charged Nirandorn with murder, Lt Chanat confirmed.