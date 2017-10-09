Some 60 leading Thai sports organisations and brands made the final shortlist in the six national categories: “Best Sponsorship of Sport, Team or Event in Thailand”, “Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand”, “Best Sport Event Arena, Venue and/or Training Centre in Thailand”, “Best Sport Youth Development Program in Thailand”, “Best Event Organiser in Thailand”, and “Best Sport Event Supplier in Thailand” while a further eight Thailand submissions also made the Asian finalists shortlist in “Best International Sporting Event sanctioned by an International Federation”, “Best Sports Tourism Destination of the Year”, “Best Football Organisation of the Year recognised by the AFC”, “Best Extreme Sports Event of the Year”, “Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for a Sports Event”, and “Best Sports Event Hospitality Offering”.
Open for governing bodies, federations, sports brands, agencies, marketers and other sports organisations from 47 countries across Asia, finalists in the six Thailand and 17 Asian categories will be judged on six November 2017 by a panel of 20 industry experts and the winners announced on November 7 at a lavish awards gala at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
Founded and Organised by MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, SPIA Asia is endorsed and supported by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
“This year’s Thailand entries are exceptional. We’re very pleased to see such a large number of submissions all of which are of a very high standard. The list of finalists reads like a who’s who of Thailand’s sports industry and showcases the breadth and depth of talent throughout the industry.
“Leading sports events such as the “Bangkok Airways Boutique Series”, “FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup Thailand 2017” and the “Buriram Marathon 2017” have all been shortlisted for “Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand” while a record number of submissions for “Best Event Organiser in Thailand” reflects the rapid growth of sports events in Thailand.
“With such high caliber finalists I expect the competition to be very close in all categories,” commented Mr Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, organiser of SPIA Asia – Sports Industry Awards & Conference 2017.
Thailand finalists, together with finalists in the 17 Asian categories, will next be rigorously judged by a panel of independent sports professionals and Bronze, Silver and Gold awards will be presented to the top performers during the Awards Gala, the highlight of the 2017 SPIA Asia.
Speaking at the official announcement of the finalists Ms Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports said, “We are honoured to once again host the prestigious SPIA Asia - Sports Industry Awards & Conference 2017 together with MMC Sports Marketing here in Thailand for a second year. Sport is growing in popularity in Thailand and sports tourism is a key part of the government’s national tourism strategy, and SPIA Asia will help us raise the profile of Thailand’s sporting credentials further and position us on the global stage.”
Mr Sakon Wannapong, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand commented, “SPIA Asia offers Thailand’s sports industry an opportunity to meet and learn from the world’s best. Many of the industry’s key leaders and stakeholders have already confirmed their attendance for the two-day sports business conference, sharing innovations and ideas for development and best practice, while the Awards Gala Dinner will recognise the best-of-the-best and celebrate their achievements in Asia and I’m very proud to see many Thailand sports organisations and events have made the final shortlist.”
SPIA Asia - Sports Industry Awards & Conference is a two-day event with the main objective to develop and bring together Asia's sports industry, and to support Pan-Asia industry growth and best practices.
This year’s third edition of the Sports Business Conference, titled “The Business of Sports – Asia's Sports Industry in the Fast Lane III” leads up to the Awards Gala. Three main topic streams presented as keynotes or expert panel discussions are:
1) “Sport As A Strategy” including a look at Asian government initiatives to use sport as a strategy to develop tourism and welfare in their countries including case studies from Thailand, Singapore and the UAE.
2) Sports & Business looks at top tier sports market outlooks in Japan, India and China; taking a look behind sport investments by rights holders and brands in Asia as well as the rapidly growing discipline of eSports in the region.
3) Sports & Technology, which looks at new developments of technology on sport, how digital sports content can be monetised and sheds light into the future of OTT vs broadcasting among other subject matters.
“The conference program is as diverse as the Asia sports landscape, covering the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practice, with key industry stakeholders and thought leaders sharing experience and insight. More than 35 international speakers have been confirmed including of representatives of the biggest organisations and brands in Asia like IMG, Lagardère, beIN Sports, Twitch, Visa, Twitter, RedBull, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Chelsea FC, Rugby World Cup, International Cricket Council, Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Formula 1, World Badminton Federation, Rio Games, and many more,” added Mr Gottschalk. (The full conference program can be viewed at www.spiaasia.com/conference).
SPIA Asia 2017 culminates with the black-tie Awards Gala Dinner on November 7 which brings together the industry's movers-and-shakers, including global agencies, governing bodies, international sports federations, global and Asian brands, event organisers and industry suppliers.
In partnership with Helping Hands, the evening will raise money in an exclusive sports memorabilia auction for a Thailand sports development program nominated by the Sports Authority of Thailand.
Exclusive items across motorsports, tennis, football, boxing, cricket, basketball as well as money-can’t-buy hospitality and holiday packages will be on offer for the expected 350 VIP guests that attend the awarding of the top SPIA Asia 2017 performers from 47 countries in 23 award categories.
SPIA Asia 2017 is sanctioned and supported by the following partners:
Ministry of Tourisms and Sports (Thailand), Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Lagardère Sports, RSportz, SMG Insight, Juice Plus+, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Nielsen Sports, TrueVisions, Asia Sponsorship News, Luxury Society Asia, Infinity Communications, The Sponsorship Experts, with Helping Hand Group as the Charity Partner.
For event information, delegate passes, or conference program enquires, please visit www.spiaasia.com.
SPIA Asia 2017 Awards Shortlist (Thailand categories)
|
Shortlisted Submission
|
Organisation
|
Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand
|
Bangkok Airways Boutique Series
|
Bangkok Airways Public Co., Ltd.
|
Bangkok International Rugby 10s
|
Bangkok International Rugby 10s
|
Football Tournament "Color of the East" Industrial Cup 2017
|
Pattana Sport Club Co., Ltd.
|
FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup Thailand 2017
|
Sport Thai-Bavaria Co., Ltd.
|
Laguna Phuket Triathlon
|
Laguna Service Co., Ltd.
|
Samui Regatta
|
Regattas Asia
|
Bangsaen21 Half Marathon
|
MICE & Communication Co., Ltd.
|
Banyan Tree Bangkok Vertical Marathon
|
Banyan Tree Hotel & Resort
|
Laguna Phuket Marathon
|
Phuket Marathon Co. Ltd.
|
Buriram Marathon 2017
|
Buriram United International Circuit CO., Ltd.
|
Best Sponsorship of Sport, Team or Event in Thailand
|
Thailand Football Clubs Sponsorship by Bangkok Airways
|
Bangkok Airways Public Co., Ltd.
|
MoneyGram Goal
|
DPM Event Management LLC
|
The Music Run by AIA Vitality Bangkok
|
Exceed Sports and Entertainment
|
Bangkok Hospital for Football & Sports Medicine
|
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd.
|
Thailand National Volleyball Team
|
Grand Sport Group Co., Ltd.
|
National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT)
|
Grand Sport Group Co., Ltd.
|
Buriram Marathon 2017
|
Buriram United International Circuit Co., Ltd.
|
Air Race 1 Thailand presented by Chang 2016
|
Thai Beverage PLC
|
Toyota Thai League
|
Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.
|
Thailand National Football Team
|
Warrix Sport Co., Ltd.
|
Best Sport Event Arena Venue and/or Training Centre in Thailand
|
Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort
|
Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort
|
True Arena Hua Hin
|
True Arena Hua Hin
|
Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta
|
Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd.
|
Soccer Pro Artificial Grass Soccer Pitch & Wooden Basketball Court
|
SoccerPro Bangkok Co., Ltd.
|
Pattana Golf Club & Resort
|
Pattana Sports Club Co., Ltd.
|
Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai
|
Alpine Golf Resort Chiang Mai
|
Chang International Circuit Buriram
|
Buriram United International Circuit Co., Ltd.
|
Siam Country Club Pattaya
|
Siam Country Club Co., Ltd.
|
Black Mountain Golf Club
|
Thai Nordic Property Co., Ltd.
|
The Rajamangala National Stadium
|
Sports Authority of Thailand
|
Best Sport Event Organiser in Thailand
|
WME|IMG
|
WME|IMG
|
Active Management Asia Co. Ltd.
|
Active Management Asia Co. Ltd.
|
Media Event Design Co., Ltd
|
Media Event Design Co., Ltd.
|
MICE & Communication Co., Ltd.
|
MICE & Communication Co., Ltd.
|
National Jogging Association of Thailand (Bangkok Marathon)
|
National Jogging Association of Thailand (NJAT)
|
Thai Airways Int’l Jet Ski World Cup 2016
|
Asian Multi Sport & Entertainment Co., Ltd.
|
Go Adventure Asia
|
Go Adventure Asia
|
Bangkok Airways Ultra-Trail® Unseen Koh Chang
|
Teelakow Co., Ltd.
|
IDEMITSU Thailand Grand Prix 2016
|
Athletic Association of Thailand Patron: His Majesty The King
|
Mass Participation Asia (MPA) 2017 Bangkok
|
Mass Participation Asia / Muse Group SDN BHD
|
TOYOTA Bangsaen Triathlon - The Master Series 2017 by Mama
|
Thailand Tri League Co., Ltd
|
Best Sport Youth Development Program in Thailand
|
Nak Suu Rugby Development Program
|
Nak Suu Rugby Academy
|
Pattana Football Club
|
Pattana Sport Club Co Ltd.
|
FINA Scholarship Programme
|
Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort
|
AIA Youth Football Development Campaign
|
AIA Company Limited
|
PBI Tennis Academy
|
True Arena Hua Hin
|
Bangkok Soccer League
|
Bangkok Soccer League
|
Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy
|
Dusit Thani Hua Hin Soccer Academy
|
Thailand Youth League by SAT
|
Sports Authority of Thailand
|
FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup Thailand 2017
|
Sport Thai-Bavaria Company Limited
|
Coke Cup
|
ThaiNamthip Co., Ltd.
|
Best Sport Event Supplier in Thailand
|
Vivaldi Seasons Co., Ltd
|
Vivaldi Seasons Co., Ltd.
|
Media Event Design Co., Ltd
|
Media Event Design Co., Ltd.
|
Sportstats Asia
|
Chip Timing Co., Ltd.
|
Infinity Communications
|
Infinity Communications
|
The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd.
|
Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd.
|
Cournot and Nash Co.,Ltd
|
Cournot and Nash Co., Ltd.
|
Plan B Media
|
Plan B Media Public Co., Ltd.
|
Precious Time Trading
|
Precious Time Trading Co., Ltd. (PTT)
|
FBT Sports
|
Football Thai Factory Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.
Be the first to comment.