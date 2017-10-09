AWARDS: Organisers of the 2017 SPIA Asia - Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference revealed the Thailand finalists in Bangkok today (Oct 9) at a live announcement presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports, Ms Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.

Some 60 leading Thai sports organisations and brands made the final shortlist in the six national categories: “Best Sponsorship of Sport, Team or Event in Thailand”, “Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand”, “Best Sport Event Arena, Venue and/or Training Centre in Thailand”, “Best Sport Youth Development Program in Thailand”, “Best Event Organiser in Thailand”, and “Best Sport Event Supplier in Thailand” while a further eight Thailand submissions also made the Asian finalists shortlist in “Best International Sporting Event sanctioned by an International Federation”, “Best Sports Tourism Destination of the Year”, “Best Football Organisation of the Year recognised by the AFC”, “Best Extreme Sports Event of the Year”, “Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for a Sports Event”, and “Best Sports Event Hospitality Offering”.

Open for governing bodies, federations, sports brands, agencies, marketers and other sports organisations from 47 countries across Asia, finalists in the six Thailand and 17 Asian categories will be judged on six November 2017 by a panel of 20 industry experts and the winners announced on November 7 at a lavish awards gala at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Founded and Organised by MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, SPIA Asia is endorsed and supported by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“This year’s Thailand entries are exceptional. We’re very pleased to see such a large number of submissions all of which are of a very high standard. The list of finalists reads like a who’s who of Thailand’s sports industry and showcases the breadth and depth of talent throughout the industry.

“Leading sports events such as the “Bangkok Airways Boutique Series”, “FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup Thailand 2017” and the “Buriram Marathon 2017” have all been shortlisted for “Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand” while a record number of submissions for “Best Event Organiser in Thailand” reflects the rapid growth of sports events in Thailand.

“With such high caliber finalists I expect the competition to be very close in all categories,” commented Mr Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, organiser of SPIA Asia – Sports Industry Awards & Conference 2017.

Thailand finalists, together with finalists in the 17 Asian categories, will next be rigorously judged by a panel of independent sports professionals and Bronze, Silver and Gold awards will be presented to the top performers during the Awards Gala, the highlight of the 2017 SPIA Asia.

Speaking at the official announcement of the finalists Ms Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports said, “We are honoured to once again host the prestigious SPIA Asia - Sports Industry Awards & Conference 2017 together with MMC Sports Marketing here in Thailand for a second year. Sport is growing in popularity in Thailand and sports tourism is a key part of the government’s national tourism strategy, and SPIA Asia will help us raise the profile of Thailand’s sporting credentials further and position us on the global stage.”

Mr Sakon Wannapong, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand commented, “SPIA Asia offers Thailand’s sports industry an opportunity to meet and learn from the world’s best. Many of the industry’s key leaders and stakeholders have already confirmed their attendance for the two-day sports business conference, sharing innovations and ideas for development and best practice, while the Awards Gala Dinner will recognise the best-of-the-best and celebrate their achievements in Asia and I’m very proud to see many Thailand sports organisations and events have made the final shortlist.”

SPIA Asia - Sports Industry Awards & Conference is a two-day event with the main objective to develop and bring together Asia's sports industry, and to support Pan-Asia industry growth and best practices.

This year’s third edition of the Sports Business Conference, titled “The Business of Sports – Asia's Sports Industry in the Fast Lane III” leads up to the Awards Gala. Three main topic streams presented as keynotes or expert panel discussions are:

1) “Sport As A Strategy” including a look at Asian government initiatives to use sport as a strategy to develop tourism and welfare in their countries including case studies from Thailand, Singapore and the UAE.

2) Sports & Business looks at top tier sports market outlooks in Japan, India and China; taking a look behind sport investments by rights holders and brands in Asia as well as the rapidly growing discipline of eSports in the region.

3) Sports & Technology, which looks at new developments of technology on sport, how digital sports content can be monetised and sheds light into the future of OTT vs broadcasting among other subject matters.

“The conference program is as diverse as the Asia sports landscape, covering the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practice, with key industry stakeholders and thought leaders sharing experience and insight. More than 35 international speakers have been confirmed including of representatives of the biggest organisations and brands in Asia like IMG, Lagardère, beIN Sports, Twitch, Visa, Twitter, RedBull, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Chelsea FC, Rugby World Cup, International Cricket Council, Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Formula 1, World Badminton Federation, Rio Games, and many more,” added Mr Gottschalk. (The full conference program can be viewed at www.spiaasia.com/conference).

SPIA Asia 2017 culminates with the black-tie Awards Gala Dinner on November 7 which brings together the industry's movers-and-shakers, including global agencies, governing bodies, international sports federations, global and Asian brands, event organisers and industry suppliers.

In partnership with Helping Hands, the evening will raise money in an exclusive sports memorabilia auction for a Thailand sports development program nominated by the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Exclusive items across motorsports, tennis, football, boxing, cricket, basketball as well as money-can’t-buy hospitality and holiday packages will be on offer for the expected 350 VIP guests that attend the awarding of the top SPIA Asia 2017 performers from 47 countries in 23 award categories.

SPIA Asia 2017 Awards Shortlist (Thailand categories)