VOLLEYBALL: Thailand cruised past the Maldives in their opening game of the 2017 Asian Women’s Championship in the Philippines yesterday (Aug 9).

Thursday 10 August 2017, 12:09PM

Thailand’s Hatthaya Bamrungsuk, left, and Wipawee Srithong play against the Maldives. Photo: PR

Thailand were without veteran captain Pleumjit Thinkaow, who is nursing a hip injury and will reportedly sit out all preliminary round games.

Coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul rested most of his first-team stars, including Nootsara Tomkom and Piyanut Pannoy, and fielded a team of backup and up-and-coming players.

The likes of Pornpun Guerdpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, Hattaya Bamrungsuk and Pimpichaya Kokram still proved too formidable, taking the match 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-9) in just 59 minutes at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan.

Hattaya was Thailand’s top scorer with 12 points, Wipawee Srithong chipped in 10 points, while Jarasporn Bundasak had eight. Rashidha Hawwa was the Maldives’ highest scorer with 10 points.

Taiwan beat Iran 3-1 (25-15, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20) in the other Pool D game at Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, earlier in the day.

Thailand take on Iran today at the same venue. The game will be shown live on Thai Rath TV at 2pm. Taiwan meet the Maldives at 11.30am.

In Pool B, three-time champions Japan crushed Australia 3-0 while South Korea routed New Zealand 3-0 and Vietnam beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Pool C.

The top two teams from each preliminary round group will qualify for the next.

Thailand eye a top-four finish to earn a spot in the qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

