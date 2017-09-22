The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thai spikers a win from place at world championship

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand defeated Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17) on Thursday (Sept 21) for their second win of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship Japan 2018 Asian qualifiers in Nakhon Pathom.

Bangkok Post

Friday 22 September 2017, 09:27AM

Thailand’s Nootsara Tomkom (left) in action against Vietnam on Thursday. Photo: PR Dept
Thailand’s Nootsara Tomkom (left) in action against Vietnam on Thursday. Photo: PR Dept

Playing in front of another sold-out crowd at Nakhon Pathom Sports Centre Gymnasium, Thailand proved too strong for Vietnam, who at times showed their resilience and tenacity before going down in 68 minutes.

The victory cemented the home team’s position at the top of Pool B, with South Korea, who had a rest day, staying in second place.

Thailand beat Iran 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-13) in the first pool match on Wednesday (Sept 20).

A win against North Korea this Saturday (Sept 23) will guarantee Thailand a place at the world championship next year.

The teams compete in a round-robin format with the winners and runners-up of the two pools advancing to the final 24-nation tournament to be held in Japan from Sept 29-Oct 20 next year.

“We played at a very high standard today. We’re pretty ruthless in our attack and that made everything easier,” said setter Nootsara Tomkom.

“We expected a much tougher match today because Vietnam did very well at the Asian Championship last month. But today they didn’t use their two main middle blockers so that made things a lot easier for us.”

Thailand have two remaining games against North Korea tomorrow and South Korea on Sunday (Sept 24).

“If we beat North Korea on Saturday we will qualify for the final round in Japan. The games against North and South Korea are our most important matches this weekend,” added Nootsara.

“We will need the fans to come out and give us support the same way they did these first two days.”

In the other Pool B game, North Korea picked up their first win after beating Iran 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-18).

The victory sent North Korea to third spot in the pool, behind South Korea, who beat them 3-0 on Wednesday.

North Korea last participated in an AVC-sanctioned tournament at the 2011 Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Taiwan, where they finished fourth.

Today (Sept 22), Vietnam play North Korea at 3.30pm, while South Korea meet Iran at 6:15pm. Both matches will be shown live on Channel 3SD (28).

In Pool A action at Almaty’s Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, Australia defeated Fiji 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-10) for their first win of the final round of Asian qualifiers.

Hosts Kazakhstan were scheduled to meet China, who routed Fiji 3-0 on Wednesday, late last night.

Apart from five Asian teams, next year’s world championship will also feature eight European nations – Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Italy, Azerbaijan, Germany, Netherlands, Bulgaria. South American champions Brazil and winners of a regional qualifying round, reigning champions United States and six other teams from North America and African champions and runners-up will join them at the finals.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
