The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Jobs
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai service coordinator

Monday 7 August 2017, 01:44PM

Thai service coordinator

Contact details
Person : Khun Bee
Address : Simpson Marine
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Rorri,i totally agree with you in calling yourself a"dumbarse"....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Jor12. your first paragraph raises a few questions, at these markets there are no signs indicating any trading name, surely a intelligent investigator...(Read More)

Don Mueang queues due to ‘staff shortage’

OMG, someone has "killed" Jor12, and hijacked his account....(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

If these drivers continue to demonstrate their incompetence, its time that the Phuket governor banned the buses from Patong Hill. Until they have a be...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

More road carnage... complete freeking circus. And oh yeah, the driver will be charged...probably a whopping 500 baht. It just goes on and on and on...(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Rorri,seems like in your haste to copy Timothy's clairvoyant comment,you forgot to type some letter.And this happens to someone who criticize othe...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

@agogohome, the problem is with the drivers, not the buses. But I agree they should be banned, these crashes are just far too often. Lots of talk but ...(Read More)

Don Mueang queues due to ‘staff shortage’

Lt Gen Nathathorn states that it.."has a long-term plan to reduce waiting times by recruiting 300 more police officers." IT News states,&...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

The only solution to this on-going problem, is to ban ALL buses from Patong hill. Nothing else is going to work. ...(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Jor12, although I agree, I haste to remind you, that if others made the same comment you would say they have no right to tel, Thais what to do, ther i...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.