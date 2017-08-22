The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thai Senior PGA member to join new fitness studio at Laguna Golf Academy Phuket

FITNESS: Encouraging a healthy lifestyle and expanding the holistic golf learning environment, the PGA-branded Laguna Golf Academy Phuket welcomes Fitness Instructor Matt Richardson to the team.

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 05:21PM

ACE certified Fitness Instructor Matt Richardson, who has over 30 years’ experience in personal fitness and a lifelong passion for golf.
ACE certified Fitness Instructor Matt Richardson, who has over 30 years’ experience in personal fitness and a lifelong passion for golf.

A member of the TSPGA (Thai Senior PGA) and certified by the American Council on Exercise, Matt has over 30 years’ experience in both golf specific and general personal training. To compliment Matt’s arrival, Laguna Golf Academy Phuket has created a new well-equipped training studio with a wide range of strength training machines, free weights, Concept 2 rowing machine, smith press machine, TRX suspension training, battle ropes, Olympic bars, bosu/slam/swiss balls, dual adjustable pulley machine and much more.

Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director, said, “We are delighted to welcome Matt to Laguna Golf Academy Phuket. His strong experience in top level golf and sports science will enable Laguna Golf Academy Phuket to become a truly all-inclusive golf learning facility. Sports science plays a huge part of improving overall enjoyment and performance to golfers of all levels.”

Fitness training sessions will be tailored to each individual’s requirements, with Matt calling on his expertise and certifications in TRX and nutrition, to improve muscle tone, hypertrophy, stamina, flexibility, weight loss, strength training and diet.

Without strong, pliable muscles in your stomach, hips, behind and lower back, you can’t make a golf swing that is both powerful and technically sound,” said Matt, “Regular, consistent workouts not only assist to improve your core muscles and enhance golf swings, but also manage health conditions and diseases, prevent excess weight gain, blow off some steam after a stress day and get a happy buzz from working out.”

To learn more information to get started on your get fit path, visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket or contact +66 76 324 350 / golfacademy@lagunaphuket.com.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.