The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai PM says fugitive ex-PM Yingluck in Dubai

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minster today (Sept 28) said fugitive ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra is in Dubai, a day after she was handed a five-year jail term in absentia for negligence.

AFP

Thursday 28 September 2017, 01:06PM

Former Thai premier Yingluck Shinawatra, shown speaking to media at the supreme court during her trial in 2016, has reportedly fled to Dubai. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP
Former Thai premier Yingluck Shinawatra, shown speaking to media at the supreme court during her trial in 2016, has reportedly fled to Dubai. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP

Gen Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s first clear comments on Yingluck’s whereabouts came a month after she ghosted out off Thailand, ducking a court ruling over charges she failed to stop graft and losses in a costly rice subsidy policy by her government.

Yesterday (Sept 27) Thailand’s top court sentenced her in absentia to five years in jail, pulling the plug on her political career.

She maintained her innocence throughout the case, which she said was a political fit-up sculpted by her family’s enemies among the arch-royalist army and elite.

“I learned from the foreign ministry that now she is in Dubai,” said Gen Prayut, who toppled Yingluck’s government from office in a 2014 coup.

Once a fresh arrest warrant is issued, Thai authorities may proceed with extradition efforts, he told reporters.

Yingluck’s older brother Thaksin, also a former premier, has a home in Dubai.

Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, a key architect of the coup that took down Yingluck’s government, said “It’s good she is in Dubai.

“Although we don’t have extradition treaty... Dubai officials informed our foreign ministry that they will not allow Yingluck to make any political move.”

The 50-year-old, who still has the right to appeal, has not appeared in public since pulling the vanishing act on August 25, her initial ruling date.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

A public holiday but, "All transport, banks, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, the advisory noted....(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

An absolute disaster ahead. Public non-trained Thais sitting on the beaches wondering what to do. And all for a pittance. By all means throw away bill...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Not sure where those institutions on Phuket are.But there is a meeting point for many people with mental problems.Right here at the comment section!...(Read More)

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

To have a respectful, serene public setting on Phuket during funeral rites, close bars and 'ping pong' clubs, Like on Buddha Days. As long as...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Mhhh, let's be fair, and believe that top ranking Phuket officials are honest and of good will. Than, let them stay on to see the outcome/results...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Thinking about, this is a unique happening. A Happening about RESPONSENILITY! Wow. Now PPOA is saying public that they take responsibility of skill...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

How naiv readers are,why governore's are moved so often? What a stupid question! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Sounds like he had a legitimate medical cobdition which going by the police version in the story made it ok for her to strangle him and she is just a ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

They are moved regularly as an anti-corruption measure. That's the "official" line anyway..... ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.