Thai Muslims preparing to celebrate haj 

NATIONWIDE: Saudi Arabian authorities have lauded Thailand for providing better care for Thai pilgrims who are flocking to attend the haj in Mecca this month, government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said.

religion,

Bangkok Post

Monday 14 August 2017, 10:03AM

Thais generally travel to the annual haj in Saudi Arabia in special tour groups. The country is allotted some 12,000 visas for the journey. Photo: Bangkok Post (photo provided)
Thais generally travel to the annual haj in Saudi Arabia in special tour groups. The country is allotted some 12,000 visas for the journey. Photo: Bangkok Post (photo provided)

Lt Gen Sansern said Sunday that Saudi Arabian officials praised Thai agencies for helping arrange travel for a large number of Thai Muslims to Saudi Arabia.

They are flocking there to participate in the annual Islamic pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, known as the Masjid al-Haram, in the holy city of Mecca at the end of this month.

The actual six-day pilgrimage will begin on Aug 30. Most participants in the annual event are already in Saudi Arabia preparing.

Direct chartered flights were available for pilgrims while hotels near the ceremony site were also prepared.

Events to bestow blessings of a safe journey for pilgrims were held at Suvarnabhumi airport, Hat Yai district in Songkhla and Narathiwat.

Lt Gen Sansern said direct flights and hotels near the ceremony site would help shorten travel times and reduce the number of pilgrims who fall ill during the long journey.

"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the government has to take care of all religions equitably to encourage people of different faiths to love and help each other because they all live on Thai soil," he said.

The premier believes this will lead to peace in the country and people will live happily together, Lt Gen Sansern added.

According to the Public Relations Department, Islamic pilgrims from Thailand tend to stay at five-star hotels near the Masjid al-Haram.

More than 5,000 Thai pilgrims checked in at hotels affiliated to Hilton Hotels & Resorts where accommodation prices were not much different from last year.

Ibrahim Al Fati, general manager of Makkah Hilton Towers Hotel in Mecca, said he felt proud to have an opportunity to welcome the largest-ever group of Islamic pilgrims from Thailand.

He said the hotel service was in compliance with the Saudi Arabian government's policy which stipulates that all hotels must provide suitable conveniences for pilgrims who are regarded as guests in Islamic culture.

C and C Marine

Mr Fati expressed thanks to the Thai pilgrims for trusting the hotel's service, saying he was particularly impressed by their friendliness and good manners.

Meanwhile, Mariyoh Mana, an Islamic pilgrim from Narathiwat, said it was the first time she had stayed at this five-star hotel.

She said she was impressed with the staff and service.

Ms Mariyoh said it was convenient for attending the ceremony as the hotel is near the Masjid al-Haram.

Wutthiwai Wangbu, of the Thai Haj Affairs Office, reported this year Saudi Arabia granted a quota to a total of 8,833 Thai pilgrims to attend the haj.

Of the pilgrims, 6,506 boarded 23 flights to Saudi Arabia.

So far, around 5,116 have ventured directly to Mecca while another 1,392 have stayed in Medina to attend Islamic religious ceremonies and visit Islamic historical sites such as the Masjid al-Nabawi, the Masjid Quba and Muhammad's tomb.

In Thailand, another 2,325 pilgrims are preparing to depart the country to attend the haj.

In Mecca, several Thai Muslims also started the haj by circling the Kaaba, a black holy stone, in the Masjid al-Haram.

The Thai Haj Affairs Office has also worked with the Thai Consulate in Jeddah to provide assistance for Thai pilgrims there.

Read original story here.

 

 
