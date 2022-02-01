BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

BANGKOK: Visitors who arrive by air under the Test & Go programme, which resumes today (Feb 1), will have to book hotel accommodation twice for two mandatory COVID-19 tests, and comply with disease controls, or face legal action, a government spokesman said yesterday.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismVaccinehealth
By AFP

Tuesday 1 February 2022, 09:52AM

Tourists check in for departure at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (Jan 31), the eve of the Test & Go entry scheme’s resumption. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Tourists check in for departure at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (Jan 31), the eve of the Test & Go entry scheme’s resumption. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the revised Test & Go scheme now required two COVID-19 tests for each visitor, the first on arrival and second on day 5 of their visit, reports the Bangkok Post.

Visitors would have to show evidence of bookings for the two nights at one of the designated hotels contracted to provide testing services with partner hospitals, he said.

“If they test negative in the first test, they can travel freely until the second test,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The revised, reopened Test & Go will be available for visitors from all countries, he said.

If their COVID-19 insurance coverage was limited, visitors found to be infected would still have to meet all costs themselves for their uninsured treatment at hospitals or quarantine hotels, and for disease control responses for high-risk contacts, he said.

Registration for Test & Go entry was suspended late last month due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Until then, it was the most popular means of entering Thailand, with only one night of quarantine while waiting for a test result.

PaintFX

From Jan 1 to 30, 185,037 visitors arrived in the country by air. Russians were the largest group at 19,450, followed by 11,469 Germans, 10,458 Americans and 10,091 Britons, the spokesman said.

This month, Dr Taweesilp said, 22 Test & Go visitors violated disease controls and most could not be located when their COVID-19 tests returned positive.

“Please stay overnight at your hotel and wait for your test results. If there are many tests around the same time, it may take 3-6 hours for the result to come back,” he said.

Violators were liable to a fine of up to B20,000 depending on the frequency of the defiance. Penalties were much harsher in some other countries, which imposed massive fines and even imprisonment, he said.

In Canada, visitors who failed to do mandatory tests could be fined as much as C$750,000 (about B19.6 million), according to Dr Taweesilp, who quoted the Thai Foreign Ministry. Hong Kong had provisions for fines and jail terms up to six months for disease control violations, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fishing crews fear 5-year recovery after oil spill
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31
Take lessons, raise standards, Governor tells Phuket health officials
75 baby green turtles head out to sea
Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver
Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off
‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver
Concern as oil slick moves to Samet
Phuket marks 393 new COVID cases, three new deaths
Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money
Phuket taxi rip-offs in the TikTok spotlight
Oil spill the last straw for Rayong tourism
Phuket Opinion: Shooting dogs

 

Phuket community
Fishing crews fear 5-year recovery after oil spill

[I don't want compensation I want a healthy sea I can work in]?? They just can't see that th...(Read More)

‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver

Every taxi fare anywhere on Phuket is way more than it should be, they always have been. That is why...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

At least he acknowledges that they are a 'cartel', just like any other large criminal organi...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

Send in the Army to sort out the taxis and get rid of this Land Transport Chief Cheat. ...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

Language please, lelecuneo. That really should have been edited!...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

Prab, is that not the 'President' of PEBA? Does he own KingKon Club club were really daily ...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

No comments at all about providing adolescents age 15+ weekly with 10 free condoms by the Governmen...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

Unregulated capitalism = mafioso. Don't look to local officials to clean this up, they're ea...(Read More)

Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money

A fool & there money is soon parted. How about leave it in bank. You make yourself a big target ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31

we already knew they are totally useless... Prab and the Mayor there decide... and as all taxi and t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 