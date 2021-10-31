BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63

PHUKET: The number of countries and territories whose nationals may enter Thailand under the Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ scheme from tomorrow (Nov 1) has been expanded from 43 locations to 63.

Sunday 31 October 2021, 11:04AM

The confirmation came by a formal notice issued yesterday by Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and Head of the Operation Centre for Measures on the Entry into and Departure from the Kingdom, and Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad.

“With further consideration into the current global situation of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in parallel with health and socio-economic parameters, a revision of the countries and territories permitted to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for individuals under category (13) was undertaken,” Mr Thani said in the notice.

The list of countries/territories approved for entering Thailand under the Test & Go scheme is now as follows:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei Darussalam
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Czech Republic
  15. Denmark
  16. Estonia
  17. Finland
  18. France
  19. Germany
  20. Greece
  21. Hungary
  22. Iceland
  23. India
  24. Indonesia
  25. Ireland
  26. Israel
  27. Italy
  28. Japan
  29. Kuwait
  30. Laos
  31. Latvia
  32. Lithuania
  33. Luxembourg
  34. Malaysia
  35. Maldives
  36. Malta
  37. Mongolia
  38. Myanmar
  39. Nepal
  40. Netherlands
  41. New Zealand
  42. Norway
  43. Oman
  44. Philippines
  45. Poland
  46. Portugal
  47. Qatar
  48. Romania
  49. Saudi Arabia
  50. Singapore
  51. Slovak Republic
  52. Slovenia
  53. Sri Lanka
  54. South Korea
  55. Spain
  56. Sweden
  57. Switzerland
  58. United Arab Emirates
  59. United Kingdom
  60. United States
  61. Vietnam
  62. Hong Kong
  63. Taiwan

