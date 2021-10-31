Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63

PHUKET: The number of countries and territories whose nationals may enter Thailand under the Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ scheme from tomorrow (Nov 1) has been expanded from 43 locations to 63.

Sunday 31 October 2021, 11:04AM

The confirmation came by a formal notice issued yesterday by Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and Head of the Operation Centre for Measures on the Entry into and Departure from the Kingdom, and Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad.

“With further consideration into the current global situation of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in parallel with health and socio-economic parameters, a revision of the countries and territories permitted to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for individuals under category (13) was undertaken,” Mr Thani said in the notice.

The list of countries/territories approved for entering Thailand under the Test & Go scheme is now as follows: