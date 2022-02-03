BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Test & Go gets off to good start

Test & Go gets off to good start

BANGKOK: More than 23,000 travellers registered for entry under the Test & Go programme on Tuesday (Feb 1), the first day the suspended travel scheme resumed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccineSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 February 2022, 09:16AM

Passengers walk through a terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday (Jan 31), as the airport sees an uptick in passengers prior to the relaunch of the Test & Go scheme. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Passengers walk through a terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday (Jan 31), as the airport sees an uptick in passengers prior to the relaunch of the Test & Go scheme. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that a total of 29,194 foreigners applied for the Thailand Pass on Tuesday, reports the Bangkok Post.

Of them, 23,660 registered for the “Test & Go” scheme and the number of registrations is expected to increase, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed agencies involved to coordinate efforts to welcome back foreign tourists while following COVID-19 precautions to resuscitate the tourism sector, the spokesman said.

The premier also attached importance to using soft power to promote tourism and culture, and placed emphasis on wellness tourism to attract health-conscious tourists, Mr Thanakorn said.

The Test & Go programme for fully vaccinated travellers resumed on Tuesday with travellers required to take two tests, one on the first day of arrival and another on the fifth.

The scheme was suspended last month in response to growing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Under the programme, overseas travellers must spend one night in a certified hotel while they wait for the result of their first RT-PCR test. Those who test negative can leave and explore the rest of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave assurances yesterday the two tests required for Test & Go arrivals are a safe approach to handling visitors and containing the spread of the virus.

Travellers can be tracked using Thailand Pass registration information, the minister said.

“I met several foreigners who came to do business in Thailand and they said the travel measures are very strict.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

“Many foreigners have praised our health safety measures,” Anutin said, urging business operators not to compromise on precautions.

Asked by reporters if the government will consider easing virus curbs further, such as by allowing nightlife venues to reopen, Anutin said such venues must be strictly controlled, though they are still allowed to operate as restaurants to earn money and keep their businesses running.

“Almost all clusters of infections started from alcohol consumption, and strict controls must remain in place,” Mr Anutin said.

Regarding the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years old, Anutin said children with underlying health problems will receive the vaccines first.

He also said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet tomorrow to consider certification of the use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for minors between the ages of three and 17.

If the FDA certifies that the vaccine is safe to be used on this age group, the vaccine will serve as another alternative for children, though advice on the administration of the vaccine must be sought from paediatricians first, Anutin said.

In December last year, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the age of five and 11.

Thailand registered 8,587 new cases of coronavirus and 22 more COVID-19 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said yesterday. The 22 new fatalities were between the ages of 21 and 94. There were 8,401 new infections in the general population, 55 among prison inmates and 131 imported cases.

Bangkok continued to register the the largest number of new cases at 1,431, followed by 823 in Samut Prakan, 421 in Nonthaburi, 387 in Phuket, 385 in Chon Buri, 276 in Ratchaburi, 181 in Si Sa Ket, 166 in Pathum Thani, 155 in Khon Kaen and 146 in Chiang Mai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket order ratifies Test & Go entry requirements
Asean urges ‘immediate’ end to Myanmar violence
Tiger preservation to be enhanced
Phuket marks 395 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket police probe theft of tourist family holiday cash, anonymous donor gives B51k
Arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotels to check Test & Go bookings, Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year || February 2
Phuket taxi fares list released
‘Burning season’ ignites with over 4,000 fires in north
Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year
Hotels tasked with checking bookings
Phuket marks 387 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The officials return of the Test & Go entry scheme, Sinovac for ages 3-17? || February 1
Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists
Phuket launches volunteer training course

 

Phuket community
Tiger preservation to be enhanced

Meanwhile, the Phuket Zoo tigers are still suffering in their incarcerations as not enough money...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

the guys also did not had a mask on in the video...so fine between 1000 to 20000 thb as per provinci...(Read More)

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

Hello Tourists, Negative PCR test before flying to Phuket, Negative test after arrival Phuket. Welco...(Read More)

Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year

Average income 1900B sounds way low. Isn't that how much the taxi mafia charge just to go around...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

That mr Jaturong is quite a character. Problems due to lack of public knowledge of taxi fares? That...(Read More)

Phuket police probe theft of tourist family holiday cash, anonymous donor gives B51k

An anonymous donation of that amount seems highly suspicious. Back track that and see what/who it tu...(Read More)

Arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan

Now why doesn't this surprise me! They are also the very worst at ignoring the mask wearingrules...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

The taxi fares set are considered fair rates by whom? Only the people who benefit from over charging...(Read More)

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

First (arrival day) PCR test negative. Second PCR test on 5th day positive? With Omicron infection ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

Oops my bad 2-3 hundred try to say...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 