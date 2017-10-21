The Phuket News
TEAMWORK PAYS: Six months of hard training pays off for Phuket Spartans

ENDURANCE: Let’s step back a few weeks, to Friday, Sept 8, when a 22-strong team making up the Phuket Spartans set off for the Eastern Seaboard province of Chonburi, where the next day (Saturday, Sept 9) they would head to the Siam Country Club to compete in Thailand’s very first Spartan Race.

Matt Pond

Sunday 22 October 2017, 02:00AM

What’s the Spartan Race? Well that’s quite simple, it’s the biggest and best obstacle race in the world where participants are challenged mentally and physically to overcome their fears and push past limiting beliefs. The race represents life; as obstacles appear in life and it is those people who overcome them that continue to grow, learn and evolve.

For a large number of the 22-strong team taking part in the Spartan Race was all about just completing the course. However, for the remainder of the team it was all about something else; teamwork and getting one-legged former pro-wakeboarder Mac Rosen through what they called a gruelling six-kilometre course.

Club Manager of Phuket’s RPM Health Club Hayden Rhodes, who was instrumental in getting the Phuket Spartan team together, and played a massive part in helping Mac on his road to recovery since his life-changing accident, explained that the team started preparing for the race six months prior to the event taking place.

“Only two team members had taken part in a Spartan Race before so they knew what to expect, but the rest of us didn’t. We started training about six months ahead of the race,” said Rhodes.

“At the beginning some team members couldn’t even walk very quickly around a five-kilometre course, in addition, a lot of the team couldn’t hold their own body weight. So this meant that we had to train at a level for each person,” he explained.

“But the more people learned about the race, the more they realised how much more training they had to do,” he said.

When it came to training Mac to get around the course, which was the main objective for many involved, Hayden said, “We didn’t do a lot to be honest, but the whole concept and philosophy I had was to lead from the back.

“From the very start I said that I would be the last one to cross the finish line, and it was highly likely that I would be joined by a community of people purely involved in getting Mac across the line.

“And in fact, come race day, a lot of those people who were there to get Mac across the line were big-hearted people, some were professional personal trainers and elite athletes who had done this kind of stuff before,” he said.

“But these people, rather than being out in front, were happy to be at the back, ‘we don’t want to be in this to win, we’re in it to help Mac’ is what they all said,” he added.

Turning now to Mac and his thoughts ahead of the race, he said that he had no idea what to expect from the race.

“I had no idea what we were really going to face at Spartan Race. But on the start line I knew I had to stick to my guns and finish this race,” he said.

The NAKA Island

“I must admit that I did get a little bit scared when I was standing on the start line, but as soon as we were over the first obstacle I knew I would be okay and just went with it,” he added.

But the race wasn’t simply a walk in the park for Mac as he explains.

“The obstacles themselves I found relatively easy to get over, however, I did have issues with regards to serious cramping and chaffing under my arms due to the crutches I was using to help me through the course.

“Hayden was massaging me from close to the four-kilometre mark, and he and others continued to massage me pretty much up until the finish line,” he said.

“But with thanks to the team, and that is a very big thanks, we did finish the course, and we did it in a pretty good time too – around the three-hour mark,” he added.

One of the main objectives of the Phuket Spartans taking part in the Spartan Race was to raise funds to help Mac get a much-needed new prosthetic leg, and just last week The Phuket News was proud to witness Hayden Rhodes of RPM Health Club handing Mac B100,000 which had been raised through various methods connected to the Phuket Spartans.

“Some people donated out of the goodness of their hearts, RPM Health Club trainers donated some of their personal training revenue and then some people purchased Phuket Spartans T-shirts that we had printed for the race,” explained Rhodes.

“We really can’t thank people enough for their kind generosity,” he said.

But this story doesn’t just end with the Start Race Thailand event in Chonburi.

While conducting this interview a small matter of joining the next Spartan Sprint race or even the Thailand Super Spartan race – to be held on May 19, 2018 – came up.

Mac said he was already up for the challenge, despite the course being far longer than one he has endured.

Hayden was a bit more reluctant to make any full commitment when this interview took place. However, within hours of this interview being over, Hayden had contacted myself to tell me that he already had five RPM Health Club members signed up to take part. So keep your eyes open; Mac will be back!

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.