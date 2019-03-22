THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
BANGKOK: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau’s (TCEB) MICE Intelligence & Innovation Department (TCEB M2I) has launched the new ‘MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre’, which is accessible to suppliers, organisers and all players involved in the MICE industry.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 March 2019, 12:45PM

Jaruwan Suwannasat, Director of the TCEB M2I Department. Photo: TCEB

The TCEB M2I Department team. Photo: TCEB

The MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre is available at the TCEB’s website, www.businesseventsthailand.com.

Jaruwan Suwannasat, Director of TCEB M2I, said, “The MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre reflects Thailand’s move forward to providing MICE operators with actionable and insightful information they can use to devise concrete business plans.

“TCEB has adopted MICE Intelligence and Data Analytics to respond to the changes taking place in the MICE industry, and with the MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre the bureau will be working closely with operators to elevate the MICE sector in a sustainable and evenly distributed manner.”

The MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre also reflects the role TCEB has taken on as a “Thought Leader” under its new “Thailand Redefine Your Business Events” branding, in which it seeks to help drive change and new ideas for the industry, Ms Jaruwan explained.

The MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre is aimed at supporting all target groups – entrepreneurs, businessmen, students and the public – to jointly foster MICE business through the power of data and to create sustainable economic growth. The initiative is part of a six-part strategy under Thailand’s three-year MICE Intelligence & Innovation Strategic Plan (2019-2021).

In developing the new centre, TCEB M2I worked closely with leading global partners including the World Bank, Pacific Asia Travel Association, Frost & Sullivan – a business consulting firm involved in market research and analysis, and media intelligence firm Meltwater Singapore.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Through the MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre, MICE professionals from across the industry can access:

• MICE Insights: the in-depth analysis on business trends and new opportunities, to help gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

• Industry Coverage: the latest insights and trends on Thailand’s 10 S-Curve industries - which include Future Automotive, Smart Device, Health Tourism, Biotechnology, Food Processing, Robotics, Aviation & Logistics, Biofuel & Biochemical, Digital, and Integrated Medical Service - to help explore emerging opportunities in the global and domestic MICE landscape and to embrace and drive changes in the digitalisation era.

• The Publications Centre: the TCEB e-Library platform with its growing number of publications on the MICE industry for viewing or download, and with customised search functions in such categories as Business, Economics, Leadership, Management, Marketing, Sustainability and Technology.

• MICE Business Tools: Event management and planning software that combines pre- and post-event solutions to meet the demand of changing markets. A portfolio of MICE business tools and apps are available to foster engagement between event organizers and event attendees. These include event analytics, business matching, survey and event registration and payment tools.

There centre also features a self-assessment tool that allows an event organiser to diagnose their event organising potential and management readiness, a financial performance analysis tool to measure event profit and ROI, and a break-even analysis tool to calculate cost and revenue targets needed to cover the organisation and holding of an event.

 

 

