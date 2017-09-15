The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

TB scare as 2,000 prison inmates test positive

SAMUT PRAKAN: Thailand is pitting its forces against the spread of tuberculosis (TB) with the Justice Ministry joining the Public Health Ministry’s anti-TB campaign after almost 2,000 new cases were found in prisons in July and August.

death, health,

Bangkok Post

Friday 15 September 2017, 09:06AM

Female inmates yesterday (Sept 14) wait to undergo tuberculosis (TB) screening at the central prison in Samut Prakan. Photo: Somchai Poomlard
Female inmates yesterday (Sept 14) wait to undergo tuberculosis (TB) screening at the central prison in Samut Prakan. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Under the campaign, almost 300,000 inmates will undergo TB screenings to ensure early detection and proper treatment.

The measure, which will be introduced at the nation’s 143 prisons, aims to bolster Public Health Ministry efforts to control the disease and eradicate it by 2035.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said yesterday (Sept 14) that the TB situation domestically is now critical, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranking Thailand among 14 countries where TB is spreading at alarming speed.

About 120,000 new cases are detected here each year, with 13,800 dying annually.

The minister said resistance to drugs is another problem. Each year, 4,500 patients are found to be drug resistant, with treatment costs as high as B1.2 million per patient.

Only 60% of people suspected of contracting TB receive treatment, and only 80% of those are completely cured, he said. This is not enough to significantly reduce the rate at which the disease is spreading, he added.

Health authorities are directing efforts at inmates because their risk of contracting the disease is 10 times higher than other groups, Dr Piyasakol said at the campaign launch at the central prison in Samut Prakan.

He said TB screenings of inmates, which started some months ago, are proving successful. Chest X-rays and sputum cultures are also used in the diagnosis, he added.

Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the number of inmates suffering from TB has now reached 1,500 per year. There are 282,816 inmates at 143 prisons nationwide.

British International School, Phuket

TB screenings conducted from last October to June this year showed that 24,436 inmates may have contracted the disease, but only 1,934 of those cases have been confirmed until now.

Coincidentally, another 1,934 cases were found in July and August.

The spike in numbers underscores the need for more rigorously applied TB screenings and follow-up measures among inmates, Mr Jedsada said.

He said the total number of TB cases detected to be detected this year may reach 5,000.

“This also means patients will receive the proper treatment, which will effectively reduce the spread of TB,” he said.

The joint campaign came after the cabinet on Tuesday (Sept 12) approved a national strategic plan to fight TB.

One of the key measures is early detection of the disease, which is why advocates say the screenings should cast their net wider and cover more groups of people.

They also urge more research and development funding to prevent and control the disease.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Hard to know if it will have desired effects. I just wonder, what points of view were made by business, and a question is what the honorary consuls w...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

so how many different hats and uniforms will that be on the take playing pretend police. music copy right police, alcohol tax police , late closing po...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

OOPs,wrong quote.It says:They'd find 99% of people drunk in charge of a vehicle!Sorry! Anyway still inaccurate absurd nonsense....(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

But no one in charge of the major scams, tuk tuk/taxis, parasails, jet skis, actually too many to mention, but then, in 12 months, going by history, w...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.