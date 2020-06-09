Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the outline to its strategy, admittedly still in the draft stages, to support the Royal Thai government’s easing business activities and restrictions.

COVID-19tourismeconomicshealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 June 2020, 10:00AM

‘BEST’ practices for tourism workers and visitors includes digital technology to help track and trace. 

‘BEST’ practices for tourism workers and visitors includes digital technology to help track and trace. 

‘BEST’ practices for tourism workers and visitors includes digital technology to help track and trace. 

‘BEST’ practices for tourism workers and visitors includes digital technology to help track and trace. 

« »

The relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions helps some tourism-related businesses while other venue operators must wait and continue to follow guidelines issued by the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, the TAT noted in a relaase.

Moreover, all international flights  to Thailand are still banned until 30 June, 2020, due to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)’s announcement, the release added.

TAT GovernorYuthasak Supasorn said, “TAT is working actively with our tourism partners and other industry partners to monitor and identify opportunities. TAT has formulated a strategy to support domestic tourism first and learn from experience, so that Thai tourists feel confident about their first travel choices around the Kingdom after the situation of the COVID-19 eases.” 

The TAT strategy so far has been outlined as follows:

PHASE ONE 

To begin with TAT has identified basic truths of the new reality moving forward: To restart, the tourism industry must be under disease control measures until a vaccine is developed to prevent this disease. This will affect and change all behaviour and patterns of traditional travel and tourism activities starting from the aviation experience. 

The Thai tourism industry has proved incredibly resilient over the years surviving countless negative experiences, but this time is the different because it is not only a domestic event, it is worldwide affecting valuable inbound international tourist markets. 

Everything has to change to survive, and that is contingent on highly effective and adaptable disease control measures. Tourists must be provided every assistance, so they can protect themselves and also help protect others by preventing the spread of the virus to others. 

Only the strongest will travel as tourists focus more on their health and safety. This means Gen Y or Millennials are expected to be the first to come back during any recovery period. Services must be adjusted to serve this group; who are self-assured, have high standards, expect new innovations to combat the health situation, and are concerned for family and friends once back home. 

The so-called ‘new normal’ for Thai tourism focuses on less travelling, smaller gatherings, avoiding crowds and touching during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. New changes in Thai tourism are as follows: 

All markets, both mainstream and niche markets, will be evaluated for opportunities. However, Thailand’s tourism industry is highly dependent on international arrivals and ultimately it will be consumers who decide if and when they feel comfortable enough to travel overseas. 

On the operational level, products and services will all be adapted and with the number of potential clients greatly reduced.

PHASES TWO AND THREE 

This begins once operational level products are functioning and a proper reduced carrying capacity is established so phase two can commence after international flights are allowed again. The ‘new normal’ of tourism will be promoted on the basis of safety and hygiene by: 

International tourists coming to Thailand should not travel from or have lived in ongoing local transmission areas. 

Thai Residential

They should not have a history of being in close contact with any probable or confirmed cases. A medical certificate is also required to be presented. There are restrictions on travelling abroad for Thai people due to the inbound and outbound limitation measures of Thailand and other countries around the world 

Promoting tourism in each province and to neighbouring provinces or provinces with no reported cases in the form of neighbour tourism. Promoting a revisiting campaign with cultural activities, activities for health, and the beauty of natural attractions. The number of tourists has to be limited to avoid congestion. 

Once arriving in Thailand, tourists are required to undergo the COVID-19 rapid test screening process for reconfirmation, and then depart for a sealed area without making any stops. 

While staying in Thailand, tourists are required to install and use a tracking application on their smartphone for the safety and protection of travelling in and out of sealed areas. 

Open the cities and country for sustainability by first stimulating domestic tourism that is safe for health and with continuous quality services. Focus on high-end international tourists with the image of Thailand as a world-class health tourism destination. 

The TAT Governor said, “Encouraging international tourists to travel to Thailand must be affordable by subsidising hotels and tour operators, so that they in turn can reduce the price of tickets for transportation and accommodation for international tourists and fuel a sustainable, long-term recovery.” 

Other measures include but are not limited to buying COVID-19 insurance to boost confidence among international tourists. 

Support the provision of money incentives to airlines and tour operators to use in public relations or conducting tourism marketing. The incentives can be also used with influencers to promote tourism traffic into and in Thailand. 

Collect tax from outbound Thai tourists to enhance domestic tourism while also exempting the visa application fee at embassies or consulates, including visa-on-arrival application fee, and set a compensation budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Bureau. Extend the night-time curfew in areas with international tourists to stimulate the night-time economy. 

Through marketing communications and creating positive feelings among the tourism industry while reducing xenophobia after reopening the country, spread goodwill with projects like ‘Welcome Superheroes to Thailand’ for medical personnel around the world and avoid activities, which might lead to the recurrence of the COVID-19 transmission. 

THE BEST: The New Normal of Thai Tourism – Tourism Driven under the Supervision of Public Health. 

Booking (in advance): Best practices would mean advanced bookings will be required. Travel plans will become a necessity, including the number of people, date, time, and expenses, which will need to be calculated beforehand under the restriction of numbers and social distancing conditions. 

Environmental (enthusiasts): Participate in promoting responsible tourism for society and the environment to help manage the quality of the environment and solve problems caused by tourism; such as, waste and pollution, so as to conserve and heal the recovering environment. 

Safety (comes first): Tourists will pay more attention to safety in order to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus to others. 

Technology (enhanced tourist experiences): Digital technology will include Mobile Track and Trace: a tracking system, which verifies and tracks each individual and/or devices in real time, whereby digital technology becomes a tourism necessity.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 09 June 2020 - 13:40:07 

Please name 1 corona virus that has a vaccine.  However for 995 baht [satire] a special price just for you,   I will tell you how to disrupt the particle's RNA   with oral dosing of a common, safe element, which works on all virus. DISCLAIMER: In my own observations through decades of use.

LALALA | 09 June 2020 - 11:57:23 

What you are expecting...its LOS.. they have no clue what they are doing...As said many times, nobody will come to visit LOS under this 'new normal' rules. This will sink the Thai economy once and forever. I don't care to be honest, by than I will have left LOS already.

GerryT81 | 09 June 2020 - 10:58:21 

Waiting for a  vaccine ? So much crap in one article.If this is the "new normal of Thai tourism",then they should not expect many visitors to come here. BS BS BS

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beaches open
No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed
Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban
Joyful PM Ardern declares New Zealand virus victory
Russian arrested in Patong for tour-ticket fraud
Online alcohol pics row blows up again after hundreds fined
Government denies phone tracking
Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8
Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

 

Phuket community
Phuket beaches open

This are the most idiotic rules I ever seen, but hey, Phuket officials had another ceremony to atten...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

In the conditions I miss the Beach Vendors rules. Is beach Thai vendoring not already many years il...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

r u sure... 100percent.... as soon as regular international flights resume I will leave LOS for good...(Read More)

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal

fantastic wal , will drop in when we can escape australia. ...(Read More)

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

This is just crazy. One official will say black, another official will say white, another one will s...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

@LALALA airport is opening soon Are going to carry out your threat/promise to leave this dreadful p...(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Why you asking @Kurt? Are you planning on going away somewhere ?Or just another post something befor...(Read More)

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

Good news for a change, well it's a start in the right direction....(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Almost two and a half months with the beaches closed, incredible! Tourists will not easily forget t...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

Please name 1 corona virus that has a vaccine. However for 995 baht [satire] a special price just f...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 