SINGAPORE: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reiterated its promotions of unique Thai local experiences at the various Royal Projects nationwide in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Saturday 28 October 2017, 03:39PM

Chang Hua Man Royal Initiative Project in Phetchaburi. Photo: TAT Newsroom

TAT presented its new marketing concept “Open to the New Shades of Thailand” at ITB Asia, a three-day travel show, held from 25 to 27 October in Singapore, TAT Newsroom reports.

TAT’s Open to the New Shades of Thailand concept will encourage visitors to discover new perspectives in existing attractions or indulge in experiences in new tourist attractions including King Bhumibol's Royal Projects such as the Doi Tung Development Project in Chiang Rai; Royal Agricultural Station Ang Khang in Chiang Mai, and the Chang Hua Man Royal Initiative Project in Phetchaburi. These projects also form part of TAT’s 70 Routes in His Majesty’s Footstep.

“King Bhumibol will always be revered by the Thai people for his dedication to improving their lives. His concept of self-sufficiency could have the most positive impact. He believed that the economy benefits from balance and moderation, and that any long-term goals must take into account environmental balance,” said Mr Santi Chudintra, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.

To put some of King Bhumibol’s ideas into practice, communities around Thailand are pursuing sustainable ways of living which can be of interest for foreign and domestic travelers alike.

“Many of these communities welcome tourists, who get to enjoy a unique Thai local experience while playing their own part in sustaining the Kingdom’s culture,” Mr Santi said.

Mr Santi also reminded that Thailand is proud to be hosting the next ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 from 22 to 26 January 2018. This will be the first time that Thailand will be hosting the prestigious event in Chiang Mai.