The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

TAT launches national community tourism and outdoor education project

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today announced it’s new “Village Explorer” project aimed at developing community tourism opportunities in seven comunities across Central and Northern Thailand.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 1 September 2017, 10:20AM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's “Village Explorer” project aimed at developing community tourism opportunities.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand's “Village Explorer” project aimed at developing community tourism opportunities.

The TAT has developed seven model tourism communities which will host school outings to encourage and facilitate learning for students outside the classroom, while at the same time generating income for the local communities.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, states, “TAT has placed great importance on its mission of upgrading the tourism value of communities nationwide over the past two years, in order to generate income for community economies in line with the government’s policy.

“This year, TAT has organized the ‘Village Explorer’ project which showcases seven model tourism communities for children and youths to support schools and a new generation families in taking their kids on outings or camp-outs in these tourism communities,” he added.

The seven communities are:

•The Learning Centre at Krachaeng, TBan Sai, Ayutthaya

•Ban Bang Phlab, Bang Khon Tee, Samut Songkhram

•Ban Namsap, Kang Krachan, Phetchaburi

•Ban Thung Kraprong Learning Center, Ban Na, Nakhon Nayok

•Busai Homestay, Wang Nam Khiao, Nakhon Ratchasima

•Maha Withayalai Ban Nok Homestay, Ban Jamrung, Rayong

C and C Marine

•Homestay at Ban Tha Khanthong, Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai

TAT has also organized a campaign to hold community promotion contests which was was joined by seven international and private schools, namely Ruamrudee International School, Mae Phra Fatima School, St. Stephen’s International School, Darunsikkhalai School, St. Gabriel’s College, and RBIS Rasami British International School and Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School.

The school’s participated in the competition by taking students on school outings to communities and helping promote the tourism communities through online media.

The winner of the community promotion contest was Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School, for promoting the homestay community at Ban Tha Khanthong.

According to Ms Janchai Thairat, Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School’s Director, “The Village Explorer Project opens a marvellous world in community classrooms for students to gain exposure to a simple way of life as they learn about local lifestyles and folk wisdom.

“They also take part in rice farming, traditional milling, searching for Inca peanuts, fishing and collecting eggs from ducks and chickens, grilling sticky rice and making Tian snacks. All of the kids had fun and were very impressed.

“School activities outside the classroom and in the community helped my students learn about living together, socializing and meeting new friends. I would like to encourage schools throughout Thailand to take their children on field trips in this wonderful project at Ban Tha Khanthong Community in Chiang Rai,” she added.

The TAT Governor added, “We would like to invite schools and young families who are interested in new learning activities outside the classroom to take field trips in an enjoyable world of learning at the seven communities in the ‘Village Explorer’ project.

“I guarantee that your kids will be able to participate in activities and have fun learning about rural Thai culture and lifestyles in these communities while opening up new worlds, unique experiences and unforgettable and positive memories for children. Another important benefit is that the project will help generate income to support Thailand’s rural communities,” he added.

For more information about the project visit: www.TheVillageExplorer.com.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Croc off Phuket coast likely farm escapee, says official

Did the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office already find out or there is a croc missing from the farms as promised by a official who declined to be nam...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

500 baht, he has learned his lesson. He'll never do that again ....(Read More)

U-turn collision leaves Phuket motorist seriously injured

Surely that quote is reversed? The driver of the van saying the pickup truck crashed into his vehicle when clearly the pictures show that the van cras...(Read More)

Phuket crocodile spotted, but evades capture

Well if there going to catch this Croc i hope they make it "snappy", as tourists will not go near the beach until they do, regardless of exp...(Read More)

U-turn collision leaves Phuket motorist seriously injured

U-turn in time No wonder no chance to make U-turn in time cars busses of all sizes motorbikes approaches some in hi speed. Some U-turns are unwieldy...(Read More)

DSI launches massive land probe in Phuket

Every year or two we hear the same story and nothing happens. How did anyone come to own all the land currently being developed north of Layan? Ditto ...(Read More)

Prayut slams Thaksin’s ‘tyranny’ tweet

“No tyrant would be as barbaric as a capitalist one, who only claims to hold elections and have a majority in order to commit malfeasance..." ...(Read More)

U-turn collision leaves Phuket motorist seriously injured

Wow, what a impact! Speed! Was the U-turn legal? I often see people ignoring the sign..No U-turn.., and just go their own sweet way to make a U-tur...(Read More)

Phuket crocodile spotted, but evades capture

Evades capture, is it related to a red bull heir :-) ...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched

Sorry "Einstein",but they have to name it ''The Great Escape 3",because there is already a movie called "The Great Escape...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.