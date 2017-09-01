The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today announced it’s new “Village Explorer” project aimed at developing community tourism opportunities in seven comunities across Central and Northern Thailand.

Friday 1 September 2017, 10:20AM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's “Village Explorer” project aimed at developing community tourism opportunities.

The TAT has developed seven model tourism communities which will host school outings to encourage and facilitate learning for students outside the classroom, while at the same time generating income for the local communities.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, states, “TAT has placed great importance on its mission of upgrading the tourism value of communities nationwide over the past two years, in order to generate income for community economies in line with the government’s policy.

“This year, TAT has organized the ‘Village Explorer’ project which showcases seven model tourism communities for children and youths to support schools and a new generation families in taking their kids on outings or camp-outs in these tourism communities,” he added.

The seven communities are:

•The Learning Centre at Krachaeng, TBan Sai, Ayutthaya

•Ban Bang Phlab, Bang Khon Tee, Samut Songkhram

•Ban Namsap, Kang Krachan, Phetchaburi

•Ban Thung Kraprong Learning Center, Ban Na, Nakhon Nayok

•Busai Homestay, Wang Nam Khiao, Nakhon Ratchasima

•Maha Withayalai Ban Nok Homestay, Ban Jamrung, Rayong

•Homestay at Ban Tha Khanthong, Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai

TAT has also organized a campaign to hold community promotion contests which was was joined by seven international and private schools, namely Ruamrudee International School, Mae Phra Fatima School, St. Stephen’s International School, Darunsikkhalai School, St. Gabriel’s College, and RBIS Rasami British International School and Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School.

The school’s participated in the competition by taking students on school outings to communities and helping promote the tourism communities through online media.

The winner of the community promotion contest was Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School, for promoting the homestay community at Ban Tha Khanthong.

According to Ms Janchai Thairat, Chiengrai Vidhayakhome School’s Director, “The Village Explorer Project opens a marvellous world in community classrooms for students to gain exposure to a simple way of life as they learn about local lifestyles and folk wisdom.

“They also take part in rice farming, traditional milling, searching for Inca peanuts, fishing and collecting eggs from ducks and chickens, grilling sticky rice and making Tian snacks. All of the kids had fun and were very impressed.

“School activities outside the classroom and in the community helped my students learn about living together, socializing and meeting new friends. I would like to encourage schools throughout Thailand to take their children on field trips in this wonderful project at Ban Tha Khanthong Community in Chiang Rai,” she added.

The TAT Governor added, “We would like to invite schools and young families who are interested in new learning activities outside the classroom to take field trips in an enjoyable world of learning at the seven communities in the ‘Village Explorer’ project.

“I guarantee that your kids will be able to participate in activities and have fun learning about rural Thai culture and lifestyles in these communities while opening up new worlds, unique experiences and unforgettable and positive memories for children. Another important benefit is that the project will help generate income to support Thailand’s rural communities,” he added.

For more information about the project visit: www.TheVillageExplorer.com.