TAT issues recommendations for visitors during historic Royal Cremation NATIONWIDE: The Royal Cremation Ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is scheduled for October 25-29. Thursday October 26 will be the Royal Cremation day, and it has been declared a public holiday in Thailand by the Royal Thai Government to allow the people to take part in paying a final tribute to the late King. tourism culture economics The Phuket News Monday 16 October 2017, 11:21AM Thai soldiers stand in formation before rehearsing their role in a procession during the upcoming cremation. Tthe Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a list of recommendations to visitors to Thailand during this historic period. The world is welcome to visit Thailand during this historic period. Visitors to the kingdom at this time will get to see the great love and reverence that the Thai people have for their beloved King in the way they mourn and pay their tribute. During this time, Thailand is thankful for their friends for coming to share their sadness and pass on their condolences. This gesture of empathy and friendship will be remembered by the people of Thailand for decades to come.

Tourist attractions and public places should all be open as usual. All transport, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, with the exception of: Bangkok’s Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be closed from October 1-29, 2017. The Arts of the Kingdom Museum has been closed from 1 October, 2017, for renovations to the Ananda Samakhom Throne Hall of Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The Arts of the Kingdom exhibition will be moved for temporary display from February 2018 to the Support Centre at Ko Kerd, Ayutthaya. The Sanam Chandra Palace in Nakhon Pathom is also closed for renovations from 1 October. All Tesco Lotus outlets nationwide will be closed for half a day, from 2pm on October 26 and will reopen on October 27. All Central Festival shopping centres nationwide will be close at 3pm on October 26 – except CentralWorld and CentralPlaza Rama2, which will be open to facilitate the general public as these are locations for the offering of sandalwood flowers. All of their shopping centers will reopen as usual on Friday, October 27. Jungceylon shoppin mall in Patong will close from 3pm on October 26 and will also reopen for regular business on Friday, October 27. At least eight banks – TMB Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Tisco Bank, Land and Houses Bank and UOB – will be closed for one day on October 26, and will reopen on October 27. All Major Cineplex Group’s cinemas nationwide will be closed for one day on 26 October, and will reopen on October 27. Siam Niramit in Bangkok and Phuket will be closed on October 26. Both Dream World and Safari World theme parks in Bangkok will be closed on 26 October. In Chonburi, tourist attractions that will be closed for one day on 26 October, 2017, including Burapha University’s Eastern Centre of Art and Culture; Alcazar Carbaret, Tiffany’s and KAAN Shows; Tuxedo Illusion Hall; Space Inspirium; Flight of the Gibbon and Lazgam.

Many Thai people will be wearing black clothes as a sign of mourning. This is not required of visitors, but if possible, they should wear respectful clothing when in public.

We understand that this should not be a problem as long as visitors wear appropriate attire and behave respectfully. Once again, the world is welcome to Thailand during this historic period, and Thailand is thankful for our friends coming to share their sadness and pass on their condolences.

Some of the traditional festivals may be taking place as usual although the celebrations may be omitted or subdued as a mark of respect, or the events may be dedicated to the memory of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Some festivals could be cancelled if it is felt they are not appropriate with the public mood.

Entertainment venues may be closed and certain entertainment events and activities may be cancelled or omitted, or subdued as deemed appropriate, as a mark of respect. Visitors are advised to check local media regularly for announcements and updates.

We would like to ask visitors for their understanding that this is a sensitive time for Thailand, and they should respect the feelings and sensitivities of the Thai people.

We also would like to request that the solemnity of the Royal Cremation is observed, and visitors should refrain from conducting any inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour.

During the historic period, in some areas, transportation could be affected. We ask tourists and visitors for their understanding and patience should they experience delays or some routes may be closed to traffic.

In order to facilitate the travel of people who wish to attend the Royal Cremation, many public transport operators including city trains, buses and boats, provincial buses and trains, will be offering free or more services on October 25-27 as per the following:

Airport Rail Link offers free services from October 25- 27.



The BTS SkyTrain offers free services on October 26. On October 25 and 27, the free services will apply only on the extensions from On Nut to Samrong Station and from Wongwian Yai to Bang Wa stations.



The MRT Subway offers free services on October 26. On October 25 and 27, free services will apply only on the Purple Line.



The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) offers free services on October 25-27 on the Sathon-Ratchaphruek route.



The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has scheduled more public buses. It will also offer shuttle buses on 32 routes to Sanam Luang.



Boat services in Khlong Padueng Krung Kasem from Hua Lamphong to Thewarat Market and in Khlong Phasi Charoen from Phetchkasem Soi 69 to Pratunam Phasi Charoen will be free of charge during October 25-27.



Ferries crossing the Chao Phraya River from Phran Nok Pier to Tha Chang Pier will be free of charge. As Phra Chan Nuea, Maharaj, and the Tha Chang Piers will be temporarily closed, tourists are advised to use the ferries at the Pinklao Pier on the Bangkok side instead, as well as, Rajinee Pier instead of the Tha Tian Pier.



On October 26, the Chao Phraya Express Boat offers free boat services from Sathon Pier to Phran Nok Pier, and from Phran Nok Pier to Nonthaburi Pier. From October 25-27, the express boat will not stop at Tha Phra Athit, Tha Chang, and Tha Rajinee Piers.



The State Railway of Thailand has scheduled more train services to Bangkok.



The Transport Company International has scheduled more bus services to Bangkok.

The economic sector should continue even during this time, so the service levels should not be affected.

Please visit: http://www.kingrama9.net/EN for more details on the Royal Cremation Ceremony.

Visitors are also advised to check any local media regularly for the official announcements and updates from the local authorities.

