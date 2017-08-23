KHON KAEN: Prosecutors yesterday (Aug 22) indicted four suspects in court for the murder of a karaoke bar worker, body concealment, theft, illegal detention and weapons possession while the fifth suspect was charged only with theft.

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 09:19AM

Police escort suspects in the karaoke bar worker murder case after an indictment at the Khon Kaen provincial court yesterday (Aug 22). Photo: Jakkrapan Nathanri

Wichet Saenkham, a provincial public prosecutor, said the indictment came on the last day of police’s 84-day detention of the five suspects.

Charges of premeditated murder, body concealment, theft and weapon possession in public places went to Preeyanuch Nonwangchai, 24, Kawita Ratchada, 25, Apiwan Sattayabundit, 28, and Wasin Namprom, 22. Apiwan was also charged with drug abuse.

The fifth suspect Jidarat Promkhun, 21, was charged only with theft.

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court will likely summon the five defendants for arraignment today (Aug 23) and in 15 days would set dates for witness hearings, Mr Wichet said. The five defendants, who were arrested between late May and early June, are detained in Khon Kaen.

Earlier Preeyanuch, Kawita, Apiwan and Wasin confessed to premeditated murder and body concealment.

The three women were arrested near Myanmar borders. The man was arrested in Laos and Jidarat was apprehended in Ubon Ratchathani province bordering Laos.

Police said the suspects were allegedly complicit in the murder of Warisara Klinjui, 22, whose dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Khao Suan Kwang district, Khon Kaen, on May 25.

Police quoted Preeyanuch as saying she wanted to teach Ms Warisara a lesson after the victim had earlier provided the police with information that led to the arrest of Preeyanuch’s husband allegedly in connection with drug abuse.

The victim was reportedly strangled in a rented car in Khon Kaen on May 23. The body was dismembered and then buried.

Jidarat denied involvement in the murder, saying the other four met her in Bangkok after the killing and sold the victim’s mobile phone.

