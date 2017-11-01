The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Suspect kills eight in New York truck ‘act of terror’

UNITED STATES: A pickup driver killed eight people in New York today (Nov 1), mowing down cyclists and pedestrians, before striking a school bus in what officials branded a “cowardly act of terror”.

crime, death, murder, violence, transport,

AFP

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 08:43AM

Investigators inspect a pickup truck following an incident in New York. Photo: Don Emmert / AFP
Investigators inspect a pickup truck following an incident in New York. Photo: Don Emmert / AFP

Eleven others were seriously injured in the broad daylight assault and first deadly terror-related attack in America’s financial and entertainment capital since the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda hijackings brought down the Twin Towers.

President Donald Trump, who has curbed the number of migrants entering the United States, swiftly declared that the US “must not” allow Islamic State jihadists to “return, or enter, our country after defeating them” overseas.

The truck driver struck just blocks from the 9/11 Memorial, on the West Side of Lower Manhattan, and close to schools and a park at 3:05pm (2:05am Thai time) as children and their parents geared up to celebrate Halloween.

Trump decried him as “very sick” and a “deranged person”. Television networks identified the 29-year-old suspect as an Uzbek citizen living in Florida. He was shot by an officer in the abdomen and taken into custody.

Police said he drove a rented Home Depot pickup down a bike and pedestrian lane, ploughing into people on foot and bicycles before colliding with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children.

The suspect stepped out of the vehicle, brandishing two apparent handguns, before being shot in the abdomen by a police officer, police said.

A paintball gun and pellet gun were recovered at the scene, police said.

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Police said eight people were killed, six of them men who died on the spot, and two others pronounced dead in hospital. Eleven other people were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Belgium said one of its nationals was among the victims.

It was the city’s first terror incident since a pipe bomb exploded in September 2016 in Chelsea, lightly wounding 31 people. An American of Afghan descent, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, was convicted of terrorism on October 16 in relation with the attack.

Heavily armed police reinforcements were stepped up across the city of 8.5 million in the wake of that attack. Home to Wall Street, Broadway and one of the biggest tourist draws in the United States, it frequently goes on high alert.

A planned Halloween parade will go ahead as planned, proving that the city would not bow to threats, officials said.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was appalled by the attack and that Britain stood with New York. “Together we will defeat the evil of terrorism,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed solidarity. “Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever,” he tweeted.

While details were preliminary and the investigation still underway, the mayor said the suspect appeared to have been a lone wolf and not part of a wider plot.

KMM Services

US media said the suspect shouted “Allahu akbar” and police chief James O'Neill confirmed that he made a statement when he exited the vehicle.

“If you just look at the M.O. of the attack, that’s consistent with what’s been going on. So that along with the statement has enabled us to label this a terrorist event,” he said.

Television networks named him as Sayfullo Saipov, of Tampa, Florida. According to registry site WhitePages, a 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov has been living in Tampa since June 2011, and had other addresses registered in Ohio.

He was listed as having had several traffic-related minor violations.

In New York, police officers and ambulances swamped the area, in front of a park and next to a school as sirens wailed continuously and helicopters roared through the sky.

Worried parents gathered outside a public elementary school that had closed, waiting to see if they could collect children who stayed after the end of the classes for extracurricular lessons and activities.

John Williams, 22, on his way to a park at the time, said he did not witness the shooting, but arrived 30 seconds afterwards.

“There was a smell of gunshots,” he said. “There was a man lying on the ground. It looked as if he’d been shot.”

State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the city was a “target” as an “international symbol of freedom and democracy”.

“We’ve lived with this before, we’ve felt the pain before. We feel the pain today. But we go forward together,” he added.

A witness who gave his name only as Frank told local television network NY1 that he saw a man running around an intersection, heard five to six gunshots and saw “about 100 cops” flood into the street.

“When the cops shot him, everybody started running away and it got a little bit crazy right there. So when I tried to look again, the guy was already down,” the witness said.

This morning’s attack came five months after a US Navy veteran ploughed a car into pedestrians in Times Square, killing an 18-year-old woman from Michigan and injuring 22 other people on May 18 in what de Blasio said was not an act of terror.

Previously, the most serious security breach in New York since Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistani immigrant, plant a car bomb in Times Square on May 1, 2010.

His explosive device failed to detonate and he was arrested shortly after boarding a flight to the Middle East. He pleaded guilty and said he was aiming to avenge deaths from US missiles fired from drones operating over Pakistan.

He was sentenced to life behind bars.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

So, the Russian didn't complain, or even go to the police, so who made the complaint? Call me suspicious, but was it someone looking to make some ...(Read More)

Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

Good and fast working to the Police and Royal Thai Navy in Phuket. But we ned the Army back to the beach fore clean up this sun bed and selling alkoh...(Read More)

Phuket’s Baan Rim Pa Group scoops three Wine Spectator Awards

I am not speaking for the wine collection, but foodwise I will never understand why Baan Rim Pa can be honoured for what they are serving....(Read More)

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

What has high tourist season got to do with anything? If you want to cool off - have a cold shower, or sit in the shallows if you want to go to the be...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

One only has to read the article to see how pointless comments are. Interpretations are never required....(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

Why anyone rents these things is a total mystery to me. So dangerous. ...(Read More)

Broken down bus in Phuket underpass causes hour-long congestion

In case of an accident they could use the lane from the opposite direction.No rocket science here!...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

No one was hurt !No damage to the scooter ! No charges ! Why publishing it at all??...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Nothing much to do with expats expectations but more to do with normal human common sense, laws are implemented to protect law abiding citizens but in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.