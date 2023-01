Sushi & Soul at 360 BAR

Start From: Sunday 25 December 2022, 06:00PM to Sunday 29 January 2023, 10:00PM

Indulge in a set of the best selected Japanese beverages, soulful sounds and all you can eat sushi while enjoying 360-degree sunset views at the highest point of The Pavilions Phuket. Every Sunday at 360 Bar from 6:00 – 10:00 pm Priced at THB 1,999 ++ per person Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/j0GGrDw