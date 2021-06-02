The Phuket News
Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket

PHUKET: Deliveries of essential household supplies in what officials call ‘survival bags’ are to be provided to more than 35,000 households across the island to help people who sufferin from the ongoing economic crisis. 

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 02:59PM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob at the meeting yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

The meeting at the PPAO offices yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

The news came from Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), who presided over a meeting at the PPAO offices yesterday (June 1).

Mr Rewat explained that the campaign was the result of a meeting with all local administration organisations in Phuket on May 18.

Following that meeting, the PPAO started accepting requests from local administration offices for help in providing support to people in their areas suffering deep financial hardship due to the ongoing crisis.

The PPAO received requests for support from local administration offices from May 13-30, Mr Rewat said.

“Each local administration organisation considered their budget to help their people in their areas who had registered to receive support and asked the PPAO for help if the number of survival bags needed was beyond their budget,” Mr Rewat explained.

“Each survival bag is valued at about B550-600, and contains two five-kilogramme packs of rice, one bottle of cooking oil, 12 cans of canned fish and 12 packs of instant noodles,” he said.

“The bags will be distributed from June 10 to 35,668 households in seven subdistricts [tambon], comprising 11,890 households in Wichit; 5,756 in Chalong; 2,824 in Patong; 1,380 in Kamala; 5,015 in Srisoonthorn; 3,117 in Cherng Talay; and 3,107 in Mai Khao,” he added.

“Meanwhile four local administration organisations ‒ Phuket Town, Rassada, Rawai, and Koh Kaew ‒ have expressed their intention to not receive survival bags from the PPAO and will provide essential supplies to their people with their own budgets,” Mr Rewat said.

Kurt | 02 June 2021 - 15:33:01 

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuketians now. As written by BP (24/5) that tourism industry may not recover until 2026, it looks realistic to keep Thai workers from other provinces off Phuket until all registered Phuketians are working again. Some 'New Normal' thinking?

 

