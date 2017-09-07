The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Survey says travellers miss good internet connection more than friends and family

July and August are two long-awaited months that signal the arrival of the long summer break for the northern hemisphere, and it’s usually a time when people want to be close to family and friends or, in contrast, meet new people.

Mark Knowles

Sunday 10 September 2017, 04:00PM

This summer AccorHotels.com did some vacation homework, assisted by the research institute GfK, and was seeking to find who people’s ideal travel companions would be.

Is it necessarily the one we immediately think of? The results aren’t always as expected, depending on age and country of origin. What if the ideal travel companion was simply the one that enabled us to stay connected with others?

Well, as it turns out, a good, free internet connection is what 47% of people surveyed chose as what they missed the most when far from home! This is especially true in the 18-24 age bracket, with 54%, vs 40% of people aged 50 to 65.

Preferred travel companions obviously remain spouses, children and friends. But 19% of travellers nevertheless consider their favourite travel companion to be none other than themselves! For example, 25% of Germans, Americans and Indians surveyed said they prefer to go away on their own.

Me, my Internet connection and nothing else? Once again, the generation gap is significant with a higher number of young travellers aged 18 to 24 preferring to enjoy their own company when away.

C and C Marine

Meanwhile, colleagues and bosses only found favour with Chinese travellers, 40% and 48% of which were open to going on vacation with their boss or colleagues respectively.

Last but not least, 38% of respondents also said that their bed and pillows are what they miss the most when they’re away, which was almost as many as those who said they missed friends and family the most (40%).

 

The online study was conducted by AccorHotels.com, assisted by the research institute GfK. Respondents included 5,939 men and women aged between 18 and 65 who have spent at least one night in a paying establishment (hotel, guesthouse, bed and breakfast, etc) over the past 12 months. Study conducted between April 27 and May 11, 2017 in France, the UK, Germany, USA, UAE, Argentina, Brazil, China, India and Australia.

 

 
