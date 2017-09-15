SURFING: On Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, the Surin Surfers Club will be bringing the first ever Surin Beach Surfing Contest to the lifeguard base located in the middle of Surin Beach.

A growing number of young Thais are now embracing the sport and surfing lifestyle. Photo: Canon Camera Thailand

The team behind organising this event are an united group of surfers from all over Phuket who have already worked together to bring many other surf contests to the island.

However, the team decided to stage a contest at Surin Beach as it offers consistent big waves which will not only mean that competitors will be greatly challenged, but spectators will be provided with great entertainment as competitors fly high and perform many tricky manoeuvres.

There are a growing number of young Thais now embracing the sport and surfing lifestyle which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the local community. In fact the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), which is also backing the event, see the benefit and positive influence

surfing can have on people as it promotes athleticism and a healthy active lifestyle.

For those wishing to compete, the fee is B500 and includes event T-shirt, wrist band and lunch.

Registration is open now and can be done by contacting the Facebook page: Surin Surfers Club or emailing: surinsurferclub@gmail.com.

The first heat will get underway at 8am on September 30 and the competition will run all day on both days. There will plenty of food and drink stalls and shade along the beach so invite your family and friends for an epic day surfing, relaxing and supporting the talented surfers.

A huge thank you to the many local and big industry sponsors supporting this event including our valued major sponsors The Phuket News, Twinpalms Resort, Quicksilver, Coffee Lab.

For more information on the event call: 0945932107.

The Phuket News is a proud media sponsor of the Surin Beach Surfing Contest.