Surf fit, sustainable fat loss: Secrets and techniques to getting in great physical condition

SURF FITNESS: Many surfers ask me for surf training secrets, fitness techniques and the best ways to stay in great physical condition. But 99% of them also want to know how to drop body fat. That’s right, 99%.

Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 15 October 2017, 06:05PM

When your training is performed correctly the stimulation will also carry over to improved power, more waves and better lung function for surfing.

Let me share a little secret with you. The fat burning fireplace in the human body is called the mitochondria. We all have them, and they work brilliantly. They can increase in size and number with the correct stimulation.

Just to be clear – inside your body – fat gets oxidised in the mitochondria. So if surfing fitness and fat loss is your goal – focus on mastering your mitochondria.

By the way, when your training is performed correctly the stimulation will also carry over to improved power, more waves and better lung function for surfing.

If you want a re-cap on how to do this simply check out last month’s Surf Training Secrets blog.

Basic Surfing Training Science.

First, everything affects everything. Lifestyle factors come into play – long-term fat loss results do not come about from only focusing on your surfing training.

Second, food is of paramount importance – especially consuming essential oils. Have you ever considered why they are called essential? If you want to drop body fat, consuming good fats and oils is essential.

Third, growth hormones play a vital part in fat metabolism. Recovery and rest periods are important. Less is often more.

Fourth, aim to get off your butt and move more every day, especially if you have a desk job. The body is very smart and will down-regulate if you move slowly (or don’t move much) on a daily basis.

Lastly, scientist Dr Len Kravitz taught me that the only two pathways to turn on the master switch for fat metabolism is through the AMPK and CaPK pathways – activated only by specific training methods.

Surfing Specific Fat Loss Workout The style of training in this workout is surfing specific (pool or ocean-based) and the methodology helps to turn on the master switches in your mitochondria to increase fat as fuel.

Please remember to also look at your lifestyle to help balance your stress hormones … after all hormones run the fat-loss show.

Remember, over-training is pointless. I recommend performing this surfing workout one or two times per week when the swell dies or when you are not surfing a lot.

By the way, the new Fast Surfing Fitness program will deliver these types of surfing workouts with video instruction – swim, yoga and bodyweight training for surfing – keep your eyes open – new program to be launched soon. Enjoy.

Pool or Ocean

100 metre easy swim - 100m increasing tempo / speed swim. 30 second swim at 100% maximum effort with 2.5 minutes recovery periods (four sets).

Poolside or Land

Squat power jumps x 8-12 super set with press ups into surfing stance (pop ups) x 10 per side with 60 second recovery periods (three sets).

Pool or Ocean

 60 second swim at 100% (full recovery) and repeat.

Poolside or Land

Eccentric press ups as slow as possible for 10 reps super set with back lunge and twist x 10 per leg, 60 second recovery periods (three sets).

Pool or Ocean

30 second swim at 100%  (full recovery) and repeat.

Swim down / cool down / stretch out.

Remember, surfing is our medicine – for private performance coaching to improve your surfing fitness or your surfing mind-body, contact Hayden at info@surftrainingsecrets.com

New Fast Surfing Fitness program coming soon.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club - RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more than 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle. Visit SurfTrainingSecrets.com

 

 
