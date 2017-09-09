The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Sudanese man arrested at Phuket Airport with illegal ammunition

PHUKET: A Sudanese man was arrested at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sep 8) morning after security scans discovered the man was carrying ammunition.

crime, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 September 2017, 10:29AM

Chief of Saku Police Station Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak orded Pol Maj Prawat Tantiputsapat, the investigator of Saku Police Station and his team to arrest the 32-year-old, Sudanese national identified as Mr Eyas Mohamed Alhassan Mahmoud Alammas for possession of a black ammunition magazine and nine 7.65 millimetre bullets.

Security personnel were alerted when the man, carrying his luggage, passed through a security checkpoint and bag scanner at Phuket International Airport at 7:50am on September 8.

The man was apparently attempting to travel on Air Asia domestic flight FD3030 to Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok.

C and C Marine

Mr Eyas informed officials that he forget that he had the bullets in his bag and that he never intended to bring them to Thailand. He admitted that they things are belong to him. But, he refused to confirm and sign the police report documenting the incident.

Mr Eyas has been charged for possession of illegal ammunition. Police are continuing their investigation.

 

 
