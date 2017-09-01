The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Struggling to house locals

SPAIN: Gabriel Alberto Andrade has lived in a van for a year, unable to pay for a home in Spain’s Ibiza where rental prices have shot up as mass tourism takes its toll on locals.

construction, land, property, tourism,

AFP

Sunday 3 September 2017, 03:00PM

Gabriel Alberto Andrade stands in his conditioned van where he has lived for a year in Ibiza. Photo: Jaime Reina / AFP
Gabriel Alberto Andrade stands in his conditioned van where he has lived for a year in Ibiza. Photo: Jaime Reina / AFP

Known as much as a wild party island as a place of tranquillity with coves of turquoise blue water, Ibiza has increased in popularity over the years.

But behind the sea, sun, dancing and yachts lurks a serious problem of tourism overcrowding that is preventing many locals from finding affordable accommodation.

“It’s not easy living in a van but rental prices are crazy, you just can’t pay them,” says Andrade, a 47-year-old Argentine who has lived in this part of the Balearic Islands since 2000, but was forced to move out of his home when he separated from his wife.

In his metallic blue van, he sleeps on a sofa-bed and makes meals on a small gas cooker. On the roof, solar panels provide him with electricity.

Just under a decade ago, he says he could rent a country house for just 400 euros (B15,892) a month. Now for that price, he would be reduced to sharing a room.

The number of tourists visiting Ibiza, a small island of just 142,000 inhabitants, has almost doubled from 1.7 million in 2010 to three million in 2016, according to the regional statistics institute.

High demand for accommodation prompted the appearance of scores of tourist rentals, most of them without a permit, provoking a rise in real-estate prices and making it hard to find a room for less than 600 euros (B23,838).

The citizen’s Platform of those Affected by Rental Prices in Ibiza has detailed the existence of countless abusive offers – 500 euros (B19,865) a month to live on a balcony, 300 euros (B11,919) for a mattress not including the bathroom, or 2,100 euros (B83,433) for a small caravan.

With a salary of just 1,400 euros (B55,622) as a truck driver and vendor, Andrade chose to buy his van for 3,000 euros (B119,190).

Four caravans are parked next to his van in a wasteland, its occupants opting for a nomadic lifestyle due to high rental prices.

The situation gets even worse in high season, when the number of people on the island triples and temporary workers are needed in the tourism industry and other sectors, such as health services.

Such is the difficulty to find affordable housing that the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza, the main one on the island, has rehabilitated an unused floor to provide accommodation for temporary workers.

Javier Segura, a 30-year-old microbiologist, arrived in June for a three-month contract and was forced to stay there after an unsuccessful search for a flat.

C and C Marine

“Some of the offers were rip-offs and others were really pricey... over 2,000 to 3,000 euros,” he says.

“And the offers with accessible prices, between 1,000 and 2,000, were all taken.”

In an ironic twist, the tourism sector itself is finding it hard to find much-needed temporary workers if it doesn’t offer accommodation with the contract.

Years ago “in May, I would receive 10 to 12 CVs every day to come work in the summer, now just one or two come,” says Joan Riera, owner of the Can Alfredo rice restaurant in Ibiza Town, who has since opted to hire local personnel only.

“We have perverted the system,” deplores Lucas Prats, president of an organisation that promotes tourism.

Before there were “buildings dedicated to residential homes and those in tourism zones. Now everything is for tourism”.

As such, the regional parliament of the Balearic Islands has passed a law banning the use of apartments for tourists without a permit.

It also limits to just over 623,000 the number of visitors who can stay in hotels or legal rental accommodation in one go, and plans to reduce that figure to around 500,000.

“If we continue growing in this direction there will come a moment when we will not be a competitive destination. And neither will it be an area where one can live well,” says Vicent Torres, director of tourism for the local government in Ibiza.

“That’s why we feel the need to reduce it all a little.”

The aim is to stop locals from turning against tourism, an important activity for an island that was once poor and relied solely on fishing and agriculture before turning into an attraction for visitors in the 1960s.

“In Ibiza there are no exceptions, we all live off tourism,” says Prats.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket croc successfully captured, but not without a struggle

Congratulations to the Fisheries Dept for catching the Croc. Locals and tourists can again swim peacefully in the waters.. ...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Post construction value 25% above market and 10% return guaranteed for five years. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is. The worl...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Well...typical to wait until things are beyond the breaking point...consistently "reactive" instead of "proactive". The north end...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Is that an advert or an article? How is this different from every other "condotel" that's been built over the last few years ?...(Read More)

Cops close in on Yingluck ‘getaway car’

Hahaha, it takes some time to prepare a car ready to become the culprit, including planting DNA about which later will be so much confusion that they ...(Read More)

Cops close in on Yingluck ‘getaway car’

"Closing in on the getaway car", wonder what the charges will be? Aiding and abetting a criminal, hope they have big handcuffs to arrest i...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Ah the good old double standards, wait till they find the customers and fine them 5000b for making the tuk ruk driver angry!...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

Got to agree with the ladies comments, Nigerians have a terrible reputation and the women fall for them amazingly, then get scammed into being drug mu...(Read More)

Phuket Knowledge Park officially launched

They have the money for this "learning experience" but not to print the fine notices generated by the automatic traffic cameras located arou...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.