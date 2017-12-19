PHUKET: Strong winds brought down a large tree in Chalong last night causing damage to a nearby property.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 03:23PM

Officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Chalong office received a report at an undisclosed time yesterday stating a large tree had fallen in Soi Yod Sanae on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong causing damage to a house.

At about midday today (Dec 19), Mr Supphawatthagan Khunnaluck, an official from Chalong Municipality together with Chalong DDPM officers arrived at the scene to find a large Anacardium occidentale, about 50 years old, had fallen onto a 70-year-old woman’s property damaging the roof and guttering.

It took officers from the DDPM Chalong office took an hour to cut the tree branches into manageable pieces with a chainsaw.

The owner of the damaged property, Yaowarat Ochapanang, said, “While I was watching television I heard a loud noise like something falling onto the roof so I went out and saw that a big tree fell down. The tree had hit my house and tin shack where two of my workers live.

“Both of them were safe,” she said.

Mr Supphawatthagan said, “We received a number of reports last night where trees had fallen in Samkong and near Rang Hill.”