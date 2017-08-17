PHUKET: Thalang District Chief Vigrom Jarkti, who is the top-ranking administrative official for the district covering the northern half of Phuket, has called on local residents to stop “removing” marigolds planted in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Thursday 17 August 2017, 06:10PM

Phuket residents have been urged to stop 'removing' the marigolds planted along Thepkrasattri Rd in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: PR Dept

Marigolds were planted on a central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd ahead of the Royal Funeral for King Bhumibol on October 26, but some of the marigolds have since ‘disappeared”, Mr Vigrom said.

“Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordered every government office to plant marigolds or other yellow flowers for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The flowers will be ready to be all be in full bloom during the funeral, which will be held October 25-29,” he said.

“In Thalang District, marigolds are being planted along centre of Thepkrasattri Rd, but we have found that some of marigolds are now gone. This damages the scenery,” he added.

“We invite people to take care of the marigolds that have been planted along the road so they will be ready to be in full colour during the funeral for the late King,” Mr Vigrom urged.