Still no Phuket deaths during "Seven Days of Danger"

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong confirmed this morning (Dec 29) there are still no registered deaths since the “Seven Days of Danger” annual New Year road-safety campaign began at midnight on Thursday night (Dec 28).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 December 2019, 05:08PM

At a meeting on Dec 29 chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong it was confirmed no deaths have been recorded yet in Phuket under the

At a meeting on Dec 29 chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong it was confirmed no deaths have been recorded yet in Phuket under the

Vice Governor Phichet led a meeting with fellow relevant officials at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9am this morning.

Referring to the official report compiled by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), Vice Governor Phichet explained that during the first 24 hours of the campaign, from midnight to midnight on Dec 28, Phuket recorded just seven people injured in seven separate accidents. Five were in Muang District and two in Thalang.

Victims in accidents listed as in serious condition by the DDPM report on Dec 28 include Mr Kim Nielsen, 63 who was hit by a car as he was walking roadside by the Super Cheap store in Karon at 4pm yesterday.

Mr Nielsen broke a rib and his pelvis and suffered internal bleeding. He was sent to Chalong Hospital then ater transferred to Bangkok Hospital.

Mr Pongmet Chantakat, 40, was on his motorbike when he collided with the traffic island on Wichitsongkram road. He fractured his head and was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Another case involved Russian tourist Mrs Ianna Usacheva, 52, who was hit by a motorbike as she walked by the roadside at Rawai beach on Thalang – Rawai Road.

She injured her head and was initially sent to Chalong Hospital before being tranferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Meanwhile, the DDPM-Phuket office reported this morning that police in Phuket issued 1,326 fines for moving violations during the previous 24-hour period, as follows:

• 64 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

La Boucherie

• 112 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 353 fined for driving without a licence

• 16 fined speeding

• 61 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 67 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 36 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 41 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 23 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period

• 553 people fined for not wearing helmets

