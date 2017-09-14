PHUKET: Stiebel Eltron, the country’s leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers, yesterday (Sept 13) in Phuket launched a campaign looking to increase new sales channels throughout Southern Thailand.

Outside of Bangkok, the southern market has shown great business potential from both the hospitality and property sector, explained Roland Hoehn, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia.

Tourism continues to increase so business development opportunities arise for Stiebel Eltron with every hotel and building, he added.

“Stiebel Eltron continues to expand its business outside of Bangkok and one of their strongest regions outside of the Bangkok metropolitan area is the south of Thailand which accounts for 16% of total sales.

“Over 32% of the sales outside of Bangkok metropolitan are in the south with Phuket dominating 30% of the total regional sales,” Mr Hoehn noted.

“We have been very encouraged by our growth across the country and the southern region is a very important market for Stiebel Eltron. We are focusing efforts on supporting this growth by improving our network of marketing and sales channels.

“This year we hope to add even more distribution channels in the south as well as more potential service centres,” Mr Hoehn said.

To mark the launch, held at the Amari Phuket in Patong, the company unveiled several new product lines as testament to its commitment to innovation, including the “silent” Stiebel Boost household water pump and a new range of “Stiebel Boost” water heaters.

Leading the new product line-up was Stiebel Eltron’s the WL series water heater, which features an LCD touchscreen, memory function and SPA setting.

“The WL series is Stiebel Eltron’s first ever model to feature the revolutionary touchscreen, which took three years to conceptualize, test and certify and guaranteed to provide the best shower experience,” the company noted at the launch