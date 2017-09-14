The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Stiebel Eltron launches new strategy from Phuket

PHUKET: Stiebel Eltron, the country’s leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers, yesterday (Sept 13) in Phuket launched a campaign looking to increase new sales channels throughout Southern Thailand.

construction,

The Phuket News

Thursday 14 September 2017, 09:16AM

Outside of Bangkok, the southern market has shown great business potential from both the hospitality and property sector, explained Roland Hoehn, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia.

Tourism continues to increase so business development opportunities arise for Stiebel Eltron with every hotel and building, he added.

“Stiebel Eltron continues to expand its business outside of Bangkok and one of their strongest regions outside of the Bangkok metropolitan area is the south of Thailand which accounts for 16% of total sales.

“Over 32% of the sales outside of Bangkok metropolitan are in the south with Phuket dominating 30% of the total regional sales,” Mr Hoehn noted.

“We have been very encouraged by our growth across the country and the southern region is a very important market for Stiebel Eltron. We are focusing efforts on supporting this growth by improving our network of marketing and sales channels.

“This year we hope to add even more distribution channels in the south as well as more potential service centres,” Mr Hoehn said.

To mark the launch, held at the Amari Phuket in Patong, the company unveiled several new product lines as testament to its commitment to innovation, including the “silent” Stiebel Boost household water pump and a new range of “Stiebel Boost” water heaters.

Leading the new product line-up was Stiebel Eltron’s the WL series water heater, which features an LCD touchscreen, memory function and SPA setting.

“The WL series is Stiebel Eltron’s first ever model to feature the revolutionary touchscreen, which took three years to conceptualize, test and certify and guaranteed to provide the best shower experience,” the company noted at the launch

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% in charge of a vehicle drive drunk after 10pm!Wondering where those numbers come from! Own research? Another example of the inaccurate absurd nons...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

I remember the van driver crashing into the house and killing many, i think he got a 5000b fine from memory?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Driving too fast, what in Phuket, never! The traffic police are always out catching speeding and dangerous driving! Hold on, no that's back home n...(Read More)

Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Thats a terrible low score. But no shock really. I bet on Phuket the score will be even lower. I am sure that in other areas of the law the standards ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

It looks like there are 3 groups to consider in thai law enforcement. 1: The rich, influential thai, they get away with everything. we all know why. ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

To overturn his car in Sai Yuan, this man should have gone at a crazy speed. Mr. Governor, you seem to be really concerned about the many problems of...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

How many times have we read that the driver has fled the scene? They all know that there is no consequence in running away to sober up. They are almos...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Bike lanes would be great for the on the (seeing everyday) on the wrong side approaching motorbikes - separated with concrete blocks so cars cannot pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Yes, that Patong tunnel building will become a many years drama. Many thai Phuket people anyway not like it to be build. Phuket Officials are at ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.