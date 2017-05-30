The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Steak Night

Start From: Saturday 3 June 2017, 06:00PM to Saturday 26 August 2017, 10:00PM

Steak Night

Delicious special cuts of beef are offered especially for meat lover.
Person : Reservations
Address : HYATT REGENCY PHUKET RESORT
Phone : 076 231 234 # 5106
