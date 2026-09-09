Steak delight at a Phuket dining institution

It goes without saying that any business with several decades under its belt that is still operating and flourishing in today’s climate knows what it is doing. Clearly the business is built on quality, trust and consistently excellent service of its products. This describes Sam’s Steaks & Grill perfectly.

Dining

By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 13 September 2026 02:00 PM

Situated in the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket in Patong, Sam’s Steaks & Grill has been around since 1991. It has built its reputation in the right way over the years to become one of the most established and celebrated steakhouses in Phuket, a popular favourite among locals, expats and international visitors alike.

On entering the restaurant one rainy late June evening, my dining partner and I are immediately struck by the stylish decor, as well-spaced tables adorned with stately leather chairs fill the initmate venue, framed by a sizeable fine wine room and bathed in suitable lighting. Taking our seats in a cosy booth and being presented with the extensive menu, it feels like an appropriate venue to enjoy a good steak.

To start off I opt for the French Style Marinated Salmon and my partner selects Sam’s Cesear Salad. The salmon, served with fennel, rye bread croutons, sour cream-dill sauce and lemon oil, is fresh, zingy and extremely flavoursome; a perfectly refreshing start. The salad is similarly fresh and tasty, made even more enjoyable by the fact it is prepared and served at the table in front of us.

Moving onto main course the menu offers a wide choice of dishes, including sumptous sounding meat, seafood and pasta options. However, there is only one word that dominates our thoughts: steak! The restaurant carries the word in its name after all so it should come as no surprise that we both plump for this option. I select the 300 gram A5 Full Blood Wagyu Ribeye on the recommendation of the chef, and my partner chooses the 300 gram Tajima Wagyu Sirloin.

These days I eat far less red meat so it is always a special treat when I do indulge. And this Wagyu Ribeye, cooked to perfection and one of the most succulent steaks I have ever had the pleasure to savour, did not disappoint. Combined with a delicious and generous portion of sautéed potato, caramelised baby carrots with honey and thyme and a rich blue-cheese sauce, it made for a complete flavour experience of the highest order. My partner was similarly impressed with the Tajima Wagyu Sirloin – once again perfectly cooked, oozing with flavour and complemented by a delicious array of side dishes and sauces.

The main courses are rich, indulgent and the portions generous. It leaves little room left but dessert is always a must for me and, being a self-confessed chocoholic, the Snitch chocolate lava cake dressed with golden leaf is an obvious choice. And I am rewarded with the right choice as the fork cracks the outer shell and a deliciously decadent offering unveils itself and is devoured enthusiastically. My partner, full from her main and thus dessert-less, manages to steal a couple of spoonfulls of my rapidly disappearing lava cake and is equally enamoured with the delectable taste sensation.

Dining at Sam’s Steaks & Grill is a genuine treat and one that should be enjoyed by everyone at some point, whether a long term Phuket resident or a visitor to the island. The chef explains that every ingredient is treated with the utmost care to craft a truly elevated dining experience – from the first prep to the final garnish, it’s not just cooking but an art form. This results in fine food dishes prepared by experts with a love and affection that is abundantly reflected.

There are many steakhouse options nowadays, of course, but sometimes going back to what you know best is always the right option. Sam’s Steaks & Grill has the history, the heritage and reputation, a testimony to quality and class in itself. However, crucially, it hasn’t rested on its laurels and continues to thrive because it constantly and consistently delivers, and has done for 35 years. Here’s to the next 35 years of continued success and culinary excellence at a Phuket institution.

Sam’s Steaks & Grill

Main Wing, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, 52 Thaweewong Rd, Patong, Phuket

Operating Hours: 5pm to 11pm (last orders at 10:30pm). Closed: Every Monday

Call: 082 113 2851 / email: reservation@holidayinn-phuket.com

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