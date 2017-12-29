Start the New Year right with a fun and friendly yoga retreat in Phuket

Hi and welcome to our last yoga moment together for 2017! As you cast your mind back over the year that has been, ask yourself, ‘Did I look after myself enough this year?’

Sunday 7 January 2018, 02:00PM

Have you put your physical and mental health high enough on your priority list for 2018?

If you would like to start your new year off on the right foot, with a group of like-minded, supportive, healthy and happy people, then I would love for you to join me for a week of amazing yoga, delicious healthy food and awesome connections and growth. I am the co-founder of Mudita Yoga Retreats and we will be holding our first “REVIVE to THRIVE” Phuket retreat from Jan 29 to Feb 4, 2018.

The word “Mudita” when translated means the quality of finding joy in the happiness and success of others. This is the goal and the driving force behind Mudita Yoga Retreats.

I have partnered with Nicole Herft, a renowned UK food stylist, author and chef to ensure that this retreat is more than you would ever have expected from a yoga and wellness holiday.

We will offer interactive cooking and DIY health workshops, beach yoga, SUP boarding, nature hikes, waterfall visits, as well as our regular daily yoga classes and optional daily relaxation and meditation sessions.

All delivered in a way that will help you to retain the information and go on to lay some great foundations for continuing 2018 in a positive and healthy way.

As some of you have been my regular readers and have come to know me over the past five years, you will know that I am very passionate about making yoga accessible to everybody’s different bodies. I aim to demystify yoga and allow my guests to see how yoga works for them on a daily basis.

We have all-inclusive accommodation packages available starting from $1,710 if you would like to stay in our beautiful villa during the retreat.

However, I have also created a few spaces in each class for my local community and friends who wish to attend individual classes (B1,300 per class) or perhaps you would like to purchase a day pass that would include meals and all classes for the day (regular price B7,200; expat price B6,000 – please bring your ID). I do like to keep my classes small at a maximum of 20, so please book in advance to ensure a space.

To show my love to my local community, I will be giving away a day pass for our yoga retreat to the winning Instagram post. Just make an Instagram post explaining why you want to win our Mudita yoga retreat yoga day pass. Hashtag #MuditaYogaRetreatsWin to be eligible to win, the winner will be announced on Jan 16.

Visit muditayogaretreats.com for more information and booking enquiries.