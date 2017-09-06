The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Stars take win over Patong in Madras 30 Over Cricket League

CRICKET: The Phuket Stars got the better of the Patong Cricket Club in a close Madras 30 Over Cricket League match at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) on Sunday (Sept 3).

The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 September 2017, 05:30PM

Andrew MacMillian, batting for Phuket Stars, is bowled by Patong’s Hico MacDonald. Photo: Michael Way
Andrew MacMillian, batting for Phuket Stars, is bowled by Patong’s Hico MacDonald. Photo: Michael Way

After winning the toss, the Stars choose to bat first in sunny conditions. The Patong bowlers received some early punishment from Ali Khan and Iqbal Malik but Shivam Bhattacharya replied in fine fashion for Patong with four wickets before the drinks break.

The Stars were staring down the barrel, short on players, they had just three wickets in hand and 42 runs on the board.

Manish Sadarangani was the last notable batsmen remaining at the crease, he worked patiently with the tail-end to keep the scoreboard ticking over at around four runs per over and Patong out in the sunshine.

Patong managed just one wicket in the second session and it took until the 29th over for Sadarangani to salute with a well earned half century before he was superbly caught by Jason Robertson at point to end the Stars innings 8/123. (M.Sadarangani 50, Extras 31, S.Bhattacharya 4/28).

After being bowled out cheaply in their first match, Patong had a patient approach to the start of their innings. The batsmen saw off the new ball combination of Malik and Sadarangani before a few loose shots brought about three wickets for the Stars.

At drinks Patong still had their work cut out with 94 runs required with six wickets in hand. 

Sameer Khan put an upset victory into play when he went through Hico McDonald’s defences in the first over after the break.

Stuart Hamilton joined Anthony van Blerk in the middle and Patong were on par with the Star’s run rate two balls later. However, the fall of wickets continued and both batsmen were back in the shade before the second drink break. Patong 6/82.

Without captain Seemant Raju, Patong were hoping that Jason Robertson could score the bulk of the remaining runs. Robertson jumped to the task, hitting some well timed boundaries which included planting a Khan delivery on the roof of the Pavilion.

However, Khan had the last laugh with a slower ball wrapping Robertson on the pads and John King’s right finger ending a close and competitive match.

Patong 9/111 (Robertson 33, Hamilton 24, S.Khan 4/29, 2/14).

This Sunday (Sept 10) will see the Island Cricket Club up against the Phuket Stars in the fourth match of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League. Action starts at 10am sharp on the ACG. All teams are still in need for players, if you wish to join the action please e-mail phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.