CRICKET: The Phuket Stars got the better of the Patong Cricket Club in a close Madras 30 Over Cricket League match at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) on Sunday (Sept 3).

Wednesday 6 September 2017, 05:30PM

Andrew MacMillian, batting for Phuket Stars, is bowled by Patong’s Hico MacDonald. Photo: Michael Way

After winning the toss, the Stars choose to bat first in sunny conditions. The Patong bowlers received some early punishment from Ali Khan and Iqbal Malik but Shivam Bhattacharya replied in fine fashion for Patong with four wickets before the drinks break.

The Stars were staring down the barrel, short on players, they had just three wickets in hand and 42 runs on the board.

Manish Sadarangani was the last notable batsmen remaining at the crease, he worked patiently with the tail-end to keep the scoreboard ticking over at around four runs per over and Patong out in the sunshine.

Patong managed just one wicket in the second session and it took until the 29th over for Sadarangani to salute with a well earned half century before he was superbly caught by Jason Robertson at point to end the Stars innings 8/123. (M.Sadarangani 50, Extras 31, S.Bhattacharya 4/28).

After being bowled out cheaply in their first match, Patong had a patient approach to the start of their innings. The batsmen saw off the new ball combination of Malik and Sadarangani before a few loose shots brought about three wickets for the Stars.

At drinks Patong still had their work cut out with 94 runs required with six wickets in hand.

Sameer Khan put an upset victory into play when he went through Hico McDonald’s defences in the first over after the break.

Stuart Hamilton joined Anthony van Blerk in the middle and Patong were on par with the Star’s run rate two balls later. However, the fall of wickets continued and both batsmen were back in the shade before the second drink break. Patong 6/82.

Without captain Seemant Raju, Patong were hoping that Jason Robertson could score the bulk of the remaining runs. Robertson jumped to the task, hitting some well timed boundaries which included planting a Khan delivery on the roof of the Pavilion.

However, Khan had the last laugh with a slower ball wrapping Robertson on the pads and John King’s right finger ending a close and competitive match.

Patong 9/111 (Robertson 33, Hamilton 24, S.Khan 4/29, 2/14).

This Sunday (Sept 10) will see the Island Cricket Club up against the Phuket Stars in the fourth match of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League. Action starts at 10am sharp on the ACG. All teams are still in need for players, if you wish to join the action please e-mail phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com