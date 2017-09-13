CRICKET: The Phuket Stars strengthened their spot at the top of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League table last Sunday (Sept 10) with a strong showing against the Island Cricket Club (ICC) in soggy conditions at the Alan Cooke Ground.

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 03:25PM

Boundary bound; a steady 48 from Divan Mydeen (ICC) was top score of the day. Photo: Michael Way

The Phuket Stars won the toss and choose to have a bat. The likelihood of a rain effected and reduced overs match meant that there was an attacking display from the first ball of the innings. Prakash Jha was hoping to replicate his man of the match innings versus ICC in round one but the Islanders had his measure this time around.

Despite handing him a couple of chances he could only muster 32 runs. Manish Sadarangani was promoted to the top of the order but was also unable to find any timing against the ICC bowlers. Arun Virdikar dismissing both batsmen before the 10 over drink break. (Stars 2/80).

In the second session, tight bowling from Virdikar and Yasir was matched by some great hitting from Rishi ‘The Mongoose’ Sadarangani. Unfortunately both were overawed by a spree of drop catches. R.Sadarangani and Sameer Khan were both beneficiaries of ICC’s slippery fingers.

ICC’s Yasir finally getting some reward for effort when he bowled R.Sadarangani (46 runs) just before the drinks break. (Stars 4/129).

The third session went the way of ICC. Ravi Naik was handed the ball and he single handedly cleaned up the middle order and tail. S.Khan (25 runs) was his first wicket, before he effected a run out and another three wickets, all bowled! Stars all out 9/170 from 28 overs (R.Sadarangani 46, R.Naik 4/20, A.Virdikar 2/41).

Since the teams first met three weeks earlier, ICC had added the batting prowess of Mudasir Rehman and the Stars were without their tight opening bowler from that encounter.

What should have been a closely contested match was quickly swayed in the Star’s favour thanks to a dousing of rain and a string of dot balls.

After 10 overs ICC were 3/30 and the run rate had crept to just above seven an over.

Divan Mydeen held his own against the bowling but even with a healthy amount of extras ICC’s middle order had batted themselves out of the match 5/80 at the 20 over drinks break.

Mydeen took the scoring up another level in the last session. Rakesh Kumar picked up two wickets in two balls in the 24th over but it took the Stars Iqbal Malik to dismiss Mydeen for 48 well compiled runs.

ICC all out 10/134 from 28.4 overs (Mydeen 48 runs, Extras 22, A.Khan 3/23, R.Kumar 2/14).

This Sunday (Sept 17) the Patong Cricket Club play Island Cricket Club in the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League.

If you would like to join in the action at the ACG please contact the Phuket Cricket Group by e-mail phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com

Text by Andrew McMillan