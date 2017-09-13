The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Stars dominate in Madras 30 Over Cricket League

CRICKET: The Phuket Stars strengthened their spot at the top of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League table last Sunday (Sept 10) with a strong showing against the Island Cricket Club (ICC) in soggy conditions at the Alan Cooke Ground. 

The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 03:25PM

Boundary bound; a steady 48 from Divan Mydeen (ICC) was top score of the day. Photo: Michael Way
Boundary bound; a steady 48 from Divan Mydeen (ICC) was top score of the day. Photo: Michael Way

The Phuket Stars won the toss and choose to have a bat. The likelihood of a rain effected and reduced overs match meant that there was an attacking display from the first ball of the innings. Prakash Jha was hoping to replicate his man of the match innings versus ICC in round one but the Islanders had his measure this time around.

Despite handing him a couple of chances he could only muster 32 runs. Manish Sadarangani was promoted to the top of the order but was also unable to find any timing against the ICC bowlers. Arun Virdikar dismissing both batsmen before the 10 over drink break. (Stars 2/80).
In the second session, tight bowling from Virdikar and Yasir was matched by some great hitting from Rishi ‘The Mongoose’ Sadarangani. Unfortunately both were overawed by a spree of drop catches. R.Sadarangani and Sameer Khan were both beneficiaries of ICC’s slippery fingers.

ICC’s Yasir finally getting some reward for effort when he bowled R.Sadarangani (46 runs) just before the drinks break. (Stars 4/129).
The third session went the way of ICC. Ravi Naik was handed the ball and he single handedly cleaned up the middle order and tail. S.Khan (25 runs) was his first wicket, before he effected a run out and another three wickets, all bowled! Stars all out 9/170 from 28 overs (R.Sadarangani 46, R.Naik 4/20, A.Virdikar 2/41).
Since the teams first met three weeks earlier, ICC had added the batting prowess of Mudasir Rehman and the Stars were without their tight opening bowler from that encounter.

What should have been a closely contested match was quickly swayed in the Star’s favour thanks to a dousing of rain and a string of dot balls.

After 10 overs ICC were 3/30 and the run rate had crept to just above seven an over. 

Divan Mydeen held his own against the bowling but even with a healthy amount of extras ICC’s middle order had batted themselves out of the match 5/80 at the 20 over drinks break. 

C and C Marine

Mydeen took the scoring up another level in the last session. Rakesh Kumar picked up two wickets in two balls in the 24th over but it took the Stars Iqbal Malik to dismiss Mydeen for 48 well compiled runs.

ICC all out 10/134 from 28.4 overs (Mydeen 48 runs, Extras 22, A.Khan 3/23, R.Kumar 2/14).

This Sunday (Sept 17) the Patong Cricket Club play Island Cricket Club in the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League.

If you would like to join in the action at the ACG please contact the Phuket Cricket Group by e-mail phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com

Text by Andrew McMillan

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% in charge of a vehicle drive drunk after 10pm!Wondering where those numbers come from! Own research? Another example of the inaccurate absurd nons...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

I remember the van driver crashing into the house and killing many, i think he got a 5000b fine from memory?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Driving too fast, what in Phuket, never! The traffic police are always out catching speeding and dangerous driving! Hold on, no that's back home n...(Read More)

Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Thats a terrible low score. But no shock really. I bet on Phuket the score will be even lower. I am sure that in other areas of the law the standards ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

It looks like there are 3 groups to consider in thai law enforcement. 1: The rich, influential thai, they get away with everything. we all know why. ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

To overturn his car in Sai Yuan, this man should have gone at a crazy speed. Mr. Governor, you seem to be really concerned about the many problems of...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

How many times have we read that the driver has fled the scene? They all know that there is no consequence in running away to sober up. They are almos...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Bike lanes would be great for the on the (seeing everyday) on the wrong side approaching motorbikes - separated with concrete blocks so cars cannot pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Yes, that Patong tunnel building will become a many years drama. Many thai Phuket people anyway not like it to be build. Phuket Officials are at ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.