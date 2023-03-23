Stand-Up Comedy - RON JOSOL & ISMO - Live in Phuket!

Start From: Thursday 30 March 2023, 08:00PM to Thursday 30 March 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Comedy Club Bangkok very proudly present Canadian TV comic - RON JOSOL & the Finnish Legend himself - ISMO - Live in Phuket for our biggest show yet at Junkyard Theatre!

Ron Josol, is a Canadian-Filipino TV comedian veteran of 20 years, well received from every corner of the world. Ron has a ridiculous number of TV credits including AMAZON PRIME, SHOWTIME, COMEDY CENTRAL and DRY BAR!

ISMO is a Finnish comedian who is most well-known for his unique perspective on dissecting languages, starting comedy in Finland and exploding globally since making his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of “The Funniest Person in the World". More recently in 2018 his set on CONAN went absolutely viral making him a true international star!

So PHUKET prepare yourself once again as RON JOSOL & ISMO are coming to bring back the laughs at Junkyard Theatre!