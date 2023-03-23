Stand-Up Comedy - RON JOSOL & ISMO - Live in Phuket!

The Comedy Club Bangkok very proudly present Canadian TV comic - RON JOSOL & the Finnish Legend himself - ISMO - Live in Phuket for our biggest show yet at Junkyard Theatre!
Start From: Thursday 30 March 2023, 08:00PM to Thursday 30 March 2023, 10:00PM
|Person :
|Junkyard Theatre
|Address :
|Junkyard Theatre, 49/6 Chalermprakiat Rd Ror 9 road, Ratsada
|Phone :
|0875192821
