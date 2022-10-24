Stand-Up Comedy - JOE VU (CBC, Just For Laughs)!

British International School, Phuket
Thursday 27 October 2022, 08:00PM to Thursday 27 October 2022, 10:00PM

From Toronto to Phuket, The Comedy Club Bangkok and Junkyard Theatre continue our ‘one night’ international comedian series with Canadian TV comic JOE VU!

Performing on national television for The Winnipeg Comedy Festival as seen on CBC COMEDY (a clip online went viral with almost 8 million views), on radio CBC for THE DEBATERS and featuring in the prestigious JUST FOR LAUGHS Festival, Joe’s comedy can only be described as absurd, intelligent, insightful and of course hilarious. One of the few Asian voices in the North American comedy scene, his comedic skills have also been put to use in the writer’s room for the smash hit NETFLIX series KIM’S CONVENIENCE.

So after the success of DWAYNE PERKINS and DANA ALEXANDER, Phuket prepare yourself once again as JOE VU is coming to bring back the laughs for one night only and only at Junkyard Theatre, with special guests! 

From ฿550 in advance online at bit.ly/OCT27-COMEDY-PHUKET / ComedyClubBangkok.com. ฿800 at the door.

Person : Junkyard Theatre
Address : Junkyard Theatre, 49/6 Chalermprakiat Rd Ror 9 road, Ratsada
Phone : 0611743716

 

