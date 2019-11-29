Kata Rocks
St. Joseph’s Parish Phuket - Christmas & New Year Mass

St. Joseph’s Parish Phuket - Christmas & New Year Mass

Start From: Tuesday 24 December 2019, 10:30PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 08:30PM

Tues, 24 Dec 2019 : Christmas Eve • 10:30 p.m. Christmas Caroling • 11:00 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass, Wed, 25 Dec 2019 : Christmas Day • 10:30 a.m. Christmas Caroling • 11:00 a.m. Christmas Day Mass, Thur, 26 Dec 2019 • 06:30 p.m. St. Stephen & Tsunami Memorial, Tue, 31 Dec 2019 • 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Mass (End of the Year), Wed, 01 Jan 2020 • 06:30 p.m. New Year Mass (Mary, Mother of God) Simbang Gabi • 05:00 a.m. - 16 - 24 Dec 2019 - Simbang Gabi is a Filipino Christmas tradition. It is a series of nine dawn masses. It begins on 16 Dec and ends on the midnight of the 24 Dec, which is the midnight mass. Note: All masses are held in English. Details can be found on the church website at phuketcatholics.com

Person : Father John
Address : St Joseph Catholic Church
Phone : 0818133669
Website :
http://phuketcatholics.com

 

