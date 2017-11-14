Celebratory Christmas Masses will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cherngtalay near Laguna and Boat Avenue at 11.00 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11.00 a.m. Christmas Day. Each service will be preceded by a 30 minute carol service, led by St. Joseph’s renowned choir, and followed by an invitation to enjoy some light refreshments with the congregation after mass. Details can be found on the church website at phuketcatholics.com
St Joseph Catholic Church - Christmas & New Year Mass
Start From: Sunday 24 December 2017, 11:00PM
to Sunday 24 December 2017, 01:00PM