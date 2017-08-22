The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Spanish police shoot dead Barcelona attack fugitive

SPAIN: Spanish police yesterday (Aug 21) shot dead Barcelona terror suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, in a dramatic end to a massive manhunt for the Moroccan national who was wearing a fake suicide belt when he was killed.

crime, death, police, murder, violence, transport, immigration,

AFP

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 09:15AM

Police officers stand around a hearse at the site where police shot and killed one suspect by a road near Subirats, Spain. Photo: AFP
Police officers stand around a hearse at the site where police shot and killed one suspect by a road near Subirats, Spain. Photo: AFP

“We confirm the death of Younes Abouyaaqoub shot in Subirats,” police in Catalonia tweeted.

The Moroccan was the last remaining member of a 12-man cell suspected of plotting last week’s deadly vehicle rampages in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils that were claimed by the Islamic State organisation (IS) – its first in Spain.

Four men have been detained, and the rest have been killed, either by police or in an explosion believed to have been accidentally detonated by the suspects themselves in their bomb factory in the seaside town of Alcanar.

Among those killed in the explosion was a Moroccan imam at the heart of the cell, Abdelbaki Es Satty, Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero confirmed yesterday.

Four days after his van rampage on the tourist-packed Las Ramblas boulevard, police gunned down the 22-year-old Abouyaaqoub in the village about 60 kilometres west of Barcelona.

Police had received two separate tip-offs on sightings of the fugitive – one from a police officer patrolling a train station and another from an individual who “was sure it was him”.

The witnesses had also noticed that the suspect was covered up despite the searing summer heat.

“A police patrol that was working in the rural zone left their vehicle, started walking and saw a person and got nearer to identify them,” recounted Trapero.

“That person opened his jacket... and appeared to have what looked like a suicide belt, but it was fake. That’s when (police) used their weapons and shot dead the suspect,” said the police chief, who added that Abouyaaqoub shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) and was armed with knives.

Arnau Gomez, who lives about a kilometre away from where the suspect was shot, described the village of 300 people as being an ideal hideout as “it is far from everything”.

“In the hills there are many homes of seasonal workers, it’s easy to hide,” he said.

In Abouyaaqoub’s hometown Ripoll, where many of the suspects grew up or lived, Moroccan factory worker Hassan Azzidi said he was “happy and sad all at once” that the suspect had been gunned down.

“This had to end, because we’re living as if in a war, but at the same time, someone brainwashed such a young boy,” he said.

Authorities earlier yesterday raised the death toll to 15, confirming that Pau Perez, a 34-year-old man found stabbed to death in a Ford Focus outside Barcelona last Friday (Aug 18), was killed by Abouyaaqoub.

Investigators believe that Abouyaaqoub had hijacked the car from the victim to make his getaway.

C and C Marine

The police had fired at the car as it forced its way through a checkpoint shortly after the Barcelona carnage, and later found Perez in the vehicle.

Investigators seeking to unravel the terror cell had homed in on the small border town of Ripoll at the foot of the Pyrenees mountains.

Satty, aged in his 40s, has also come under scrutiny as he is believed to have radicalised youths in Ripoll.

Police said the imam had spent time in prison and had once been in contact with a suspect wanted on terrorism charges but was never himself charged with terror-related incidents.

In Belgium, the mayor of the Vilvorde region said that Satty spent time in the Brussels suburb of Machelen – next to the city’s airport – between January and March 2016.

On the other side of Brussels, the Molenbeek suburb has gained notoriety as a hotbed of international jihadists after the Brussels bombings in March 2016 and the Paris attacks in November 2015.

In the Moroccan town of M’rirt, relatives of Abouyaaqoub have accused the imam of radicalising the young man as well as his brother Houssein.

“Over the last two years, Younes and Houssein began to radicalise under the influence of this imam,: their grandfather said.

A neighbour close to the Abouyaaqoub family, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the imam “had recruited Moroccans of Ripoll and planned the attacks”.

The suspected jihadists had been preparing bombs for “one or more attacks in Barcelona”, Trapero said Sunday (Aug 20), revealing that 120 gas canisters and traces of TATP – a homemade explosive that is an IS hallmark – had been found at their bomb factory.

The accidental explosion in the house in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, may have forced the suspects to modify their plans.

Instead, they used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard, killing 13 people and injuring about 100.

Several hours later, a similar attack in Cambrils left one woman dead. Police shot dead the five attackers, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts and carrying knives.

Hundreds of Muslims rallied yesterday at Las Ramblas, holding slogans like “No to terrorism” and “We are Muslims, not terrorists”.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

simon01,if everyone knows how chaotically Thailand operates,how come tourist are still coming in such high numbers and expats like you like to live he...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

"Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri..." Correct is: Phuket Tourist Police Inspector Pol.Maj. Ekkachai Siri... ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

A tuk tuk speeding, driving dangerously, surely not, i've never seen them do that before, oh except everyday! But then i'm sure RTP are out i...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

We may expect that just a few 'falling out of tuk tuk affairs' reach the press. Probably it happens more than we know. Of course, always at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Sir Burr, I was informed in person by Phuket Immigration just last Thursday it must be done each and every time one leaves the country. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after crashing into pregnant buffalo

That picture is really painful- two broken legs means euthanize immediately. This poor creature cannot heal and will likely be forced to suffer for ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

An Australian tourist on holiday in Phuket has been flown to Bangkok to receive treatment after suffering a serious head injury from falling off the b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.