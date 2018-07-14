FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Spaniard loses appeal against death sentence

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court yesterday (July 13) upheld the death sentence for a Spanish man convicted of murdering and dismembering the body of a fellow Spaniard two years ago.

crimemurderdeathpoliceBangkok Post

Saturday 14 July 2018, 09:09AM

Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep arrives from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the Appeal Court’s ruling in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep arrives from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the Appeal Court’s ruling in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Artur Segarra Princep, 38, was given the death penalty by the Criminal Court last year.

He was convicted of the premediated murder of David Bernat, 41, kidnapping, body concealment, torture and theft. He had entered pleas of not guilty.

The court was told that between Jan 20 and Jan 26, 2016, Segarra forcibly kept his business friend Bernat in a room at PG Condominium Rama IX in Huay Kwang district and tortured him into transferring B10 million into Segarra's bank account. Segarra withdrew about B700,000 in cash before killing him in the room.

The victim’s body was frozen before Segarra dismembered the corpse and dropped the bagged pieces in the Chao Phraya River. He fled Thailand to Cambodia, where he was arrested in Sihanoukville on Feb 7, 2016. Cambodian authorities handed him over to Thai police a day later.

QSI International School Phuket

The case drew huge media and public attention. Even after his conviction, Segarra has consistently denied the charges through lawyers and friends.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phang Nga police officer shot dead by pregnant wife
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Thai man, 33, beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Roof repairs row ends in vicious slaying with iron bar
Former minister indicted for murder of billionaire friend
Missing woman’s ex-husband surrenders to police
Prosecutors to indict former minister for billionaire’s murder
From vigilantes to gangsters
Tattoo artist charged with killing Frenchman in Bangkok
India’s Hindu-Muslim divide
Hmong chief ambushed, family killed
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Krabi family murderers get death sentence

 

Phuket community
First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Not according to the reports on here... "Point being Thailand discourages foreign property owne...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Wow...they speak as if about $35,000 per death is fair compensation. It isn't. I really hope the...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Maybe not only tourists should stay away from this island,maybe us expats should leave too.Either to...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Was it not decided a while ago that boat captains must provide thai authorities a passengerlist befo...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

What a load of rubbish from the resident apologists, so why can't I own a piece of land in my na...(Read More)

Large arms cache seized in Phuket, two arrested

.."belonged to his friend in the army".. This is saying something about lack of Army weapo...(Read More)

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

Safety regulations, there's lots, just nobody bothers with them or enforces them until it's ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Wake up! Thailand does not "discourage foreign investment" or discriminate against foreign...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

You allege that Thais discourage foreign ownership, whereas some of the tycoons in Thailand are eith...(Read More)

Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs

And how will you do that with the van in front of you?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket

 