SOUTH: Large areas of eight provinces remained flooded in the South today (Nov 30), with six lost lives attributed to flooding since Saturday (Nov 25) and more heavy rain on the way.

Thursday 30 November 2017, 01:20PM

This car fell victim to a washed out section of highway in Thepha district of Songkhla province today (Nov 30). The 37-year-old driver was lucky, and unscathed. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Flooding continues in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang and Yala, Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said.

More than 385,000 people in 2,540 villages were affected, and six people had died since Nov 25.

There was flooding in all districts of Narathiwat, Phatthalung and Yala.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, floods covered eight of the 23 districts – Bang Khan, Chang Klang, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Hua Sai, Ron Phibun and Thung Song.

In Pattani, 11 out of 13 districts were inundated – Khok Pho, Mai Kaen, Mae Lan, Mayo, Muang, Nong Chik, Panare, Sai Buri, Thung Yang Daeng, Yarang and Yaring.

In Songkhla, 10 of the 16 districts remained flooded – Chana, Hat Yai, Khuan Niang, Krasae Sin, Na Mom, Rattaphum, Saba Yoi, Sathing Phra, Singha Nakhon and Thepha.

Of Surat Thani’s 19 districts, flooding was reported in Ban Na San, Chai Buri, Muang, Phrasaeng and Wiang Sa districts.

In Trang, with 10 districts, there was flooding in Huai Yot, Kantang, Muang, Na Yong, Palian and Wang Wiset.

The Meteorological Department forecast is for heavy rain to continue in the South through to tomorrow (Dec 1), brought by a low pressure area covering the lower South and Malaysia.

