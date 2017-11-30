Flooding continues in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang and Yala, Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said.
More than 385,000 people in 2,540 villages were affected, and six people had died since Nov 25.
There was flooding in all districts of Narathiwat, Phatthalung and Yala.
In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, floods covered eight of the 23 districts – Bang Khan, Chang Klang, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Hua Sai, Ron Phibun and Thung Song.
In Pattani, 11 out of 13 districts were inundated – Khok Pho, Mai Kaen, Mae Lan, Mayo, Muang, Nong Chik, Panare, Sai Buri, Thung Yang Daeng, Yarang and Yaring.
In Songkhla, 10 of the 16 districts remained flooded – Chana, Hat Yai, Khuan Niang, Krasae Sin, Na Mom, Rattaphum, Saba Yoi, Sathing Phra, Singha Nakhon and Thepha.
Of Surat Thani’s 19 districts, flooding was reported in Ban Na San, Chai Buri, Muang, Phrasaeng and Wiang Sa districts.
In Trang, with 10 districts, there was flooding in Huai Yot, Kantang, Muang, Na Yong, Palian and Wang Wiset.
The Meteorological Department forecast is for heavy rain to continue in the South through to tomorrow (Dec 1), brought by a low pressure area covering the lower South and Malaysia.
