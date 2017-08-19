The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
South Korean arrested for forcing Thais into flesh trade

BANGKOK: A South Korean man has been arrested in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district on charges of luring Thai women into forced prostitution.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 August 2017, 09:20AM

South Korean suspect Kim Hyoung Joon, 39, (sitting), is arrested at a condominium in Bang Chak area, Phra Khanong district, Bangkok on Aug 17 for tricking Thai women into forced prostitution in South Korea. Photo: Department of Employment / Bangkok Post
South Korean suspect Kim Hyoung Joon, 39, (sitting), is arrested at a condominium in Bang Chak area, Phra Khanong district, Bangkok on Aug 17 for tricking Thai women into forced prostitution in South Korea. Photo: Department of Employment / Bangkok Post

Department of Special Investigation officials arrested Kim Hyoung Joon, 39, at The Log 3 condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 101/1 in the Bang Chak area on Wednesday (August 16), DSI deputy chief Col Songsak Raksakkaskul told a news conference on Friday (August 18).

The DSI would take the suspect to the Criminal Court and apply for extended detention on Friday afternoon, he said.

His arrest followed a request from the Thai Women's Foundation to help Thai women forced into the sex trade in South Korea.  

The DSI had coordinated with South Korean police, leading to the arrest of eight South Korean nationals in their home country on Feb 23 for human trafficking, Col Songsak said.

Several Thai women had being duped into going to South Korea earlier this year in the expectation of getting work there. Instead, they had been forced into prostitution, he said.

The women's relatives had sought help from the South Korean embassy in Thailand. The DSI had worked closely with the Royal Thai Police Office and South Korean authorities, and uncovered an organised human trafficking gang.

They subsequently obtained warrants for the arrest of Mr Kim and a Thai woman, the DSI deputy chief said. The woman was being tracked down.

“Kim Hyoung Joon is a prime suspect wanted by South Korean authorities. He faces several arrest warrants and is on Interpol’s blacklist for human trafficking. He fled to Thailand three years ago to escape arrest in his own country.

"In this particular case, there were two women who fell victim to his gang. He was tasked with sending them to South Korea and covering their travelling expenses.

"He told them that they would get jobs at a Thai massage shop. Upon arriving there, the victims ended up being forced to provide anal sex for customers. No condoms were used.

"The victims’ passports were seized and they were under watch by staff there to prevent them from fleeing,’’ the DSI deputy chief said.

According to a Facebook page of the Department of Employment, “puen khukid mit raeng-ngan Thai", the suspect and the Thai woman had operated a Facebook account in January and February this year. They persuaded Thai women to go to South Korea with a promise of highly paid massage jobs. When the women arrived there, they were forced into prostitution in Gyeongju city.

Read original story here.

 

 
