South Korean action-thriller provides Hope

Sometimes when you are watching a film for the first time something happens that you know is going to stick with you for a long, long time. That is how I felt when I recently saw brand new South Korean action-thriller Hope from director Na Hong-jin (The Yellow Sea).

World-Entertainment

By David Griffiths

Thursday 24 September 2026 01:00 PM

Photo: IMDb

The opening twenty minutes of Hope sees the film’s protagonist, Police Chief Ko Bum-seok (Hwang Jung-min – The Wailing), driving around the town of Hope Harbor as buildings around seemingly explode, cars go flying through the air and soon dead bodies are everywhere. All the while as an audience we are in the same boat as Bum-seok – we can see that something is happening but we have no idea what is causing it and the suspense is brilliant.

Na Hong-jin’s screenplay gives nothing away – we see hunters, led by Ko Sung-ki (Zo In-sung – A Frozen Flower) telling Bum-seok that is must be a tiger, then a terrified man, Ahn Nak-yeon (Lee Sang-hee – The Chaser) tells him that it is a monster taller than a building. As they team up together to go after the ‘creature’ the unthinkable happens and Bum-seok shoots an innocent civilian.

Meanwhile, rookie cop Im Sung-ae (Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game) is being told a very different story by an elderly local named Mr. Hae-sul (Im Hyun-sik – Age Of Heroes) who claims he came across more than one of these creatures in the forest days earlier.

The air of suspense that Na Hong-jin manages to create as all these stories come together is something completely brilliant. I think the scenes of him driving and then walking around Hope Harbour as cars and debris fly around him will stick with me forever. It is a powerful piece of cinema that has you sitting back in your seat eager to know more while being taken on an amazing journey.

Hope is at its best when it keeps its audience guessing and concentrates on the human side of the story. The scenes between Bum-seok and Nak-yeon after the accidental shooting are brilliant. Bum-seok is put to the test – is a Police Officer who will own up to his error or will he put the blame on another man to avoid getting into trouble himself.

Then there is also the interesting character of Yang-bae (Eum Moon-suk – Pipeline) who is set up as the man with all the answers but then both the audience and Bum-seok begin to see through his façade and it is easy to see that he is a dangerous psychopath. The screenplay reveals it as it need to do so, quite well in fact, and by the end of this first film you can easily see that perhaps he is just as dangerous as the ‘creatures’ themselves.

But for all the things that Hope does really well there is also a downside to this film and that is that Na Hong-jin allows the film at times to run too long. While I loved the brilliance of the early scenes too many of them ran long while the scene between Sung-ae and Mr Hae-sul where he reveals his story almost becomes painful to watch at times. Yeah, it was good to see a bit of humour brought into the plot at the time it went a little too far and the whole scene needed to be trimmed.

I would also argue that the whole plot about the two teams of hunters could have had a lot cut from it – if not completely taken out. It feels like the real action here revolves around the characters who are with Bum-seok and Sung-ae so the film probably would have worked better had Sung-ki been with them more often rather than being in battles alongside randoms. Having said that though the fight sequences in the forest are stunning to watch even after the creatures themselves are revealed.

The one thing you can’t fault with Hope though are the performances of the cast. Hwang Jung-min, Lee Sang-hee and Eum Moon-suk are in brilliant film throughout the film while Jung Ho-yeon reveals herself as an actress who may have a big future ahead of her in both Korea and Hollywood as an action star.

I should also mention when it comes to the cast that there is an international flavour with Michael Fassbender (Prometheus), Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Taylor Russell (Bones And All) and Cameron Britton (Mickey 17) all featuring but it has hard to say how without entering into spoiler territory. They did have smallish parts here but I am sure they will be expanded in the follow up movies to the film.

Hope is certainly one of the more interesting and intriguing films of 2026. It’s intense plot and memorable imagery is enough to overcome the issue that it sometimes has over-long scenes. I’m not sure I am a 100% bought by the ending but the plot itself and characters at hand are more than enough to have me keen to see where this story goes.

Hope is currently screening in Phuket and is rated 15+

3.5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film journalist for over 25 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. He currently hosts a film podcast called The Popcorn Conspiracy. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes accredited reviewer and is an alternate judge for the Golden Globes Awards. You can follow him at Facebook: SubcultureEntertainmentAus.