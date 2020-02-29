Soi Dog with Kathu municipality held a training day for pet care

To say goodbye to #SpayandNeuterAwarenssMonth, Soi Dog Foundation, together with Kathu Municipality, held a training program titled, “Care of Pets and Prevention of Contagious Disease by the Budget Year 2020” yesterday (Feb 28) at Kathu Public Parks.

LifePets

By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 29 February 2020, 12:15PM

As part of #SpayandNeuterAwarenssMonth Soi Dog preformed 30 free sterilizations in Kathy. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Chai Anan Sutthikul, the mayor of Kathu, presided over the event to welcome all participants which included students from Baan Ged Ho School, public health volunteers and local community members.



Soi Dog’s educational department informed participants about proper animal welfare, protection from animal bites and rabies prevention, interacting properly with other pet owners in various situations and developing a good “doggy community.” Free sterilization service was also provided for the first 30 pre-registered dogs and cats provided by the Department of Livestock Development of Phuket in order to control the municipality of Kathu’s animal population. As a reminder, Kathu Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas until March 10. To see this list please visit the original story by The Phuket News here. For more information on Soi Dog and upcoming Soi Dog Foundation events please visit their website here.