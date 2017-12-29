Soi Dog launches Saturday openings for week-long workers

PHUKET: The Soi Dog Foundation will now open its centre in Thalang, in the north of Phuket, one Saturday per month to encourage adoption from people who work during weekdays.

Friday 29 December 2017, 05:20PM

The centre will be open one Saturday per month from 9:30am to noon with a tour that starts at 10am.

The centre will be open one Saturday per month from 9:30am to noon with a tour that starts at 10am, explained a Soi Dog press release issued today (Dec 29).

“Not only will you be visiting and greeting with the lovely pets, this will also give you the opportunity to have a chat with the Adoption team, should you have any questions about adopting one of the lovely animals,”

“The first Saturday will be Jan 13, 2018, which coincides with Children Day. English and Thai language speakers are available on site,” the release added.

For more information about Soi Dog Foundation, visit www.soidog.org or www.facebook.com/SoiDogPageInEnglish