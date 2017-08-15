PHUKET: Rescue workers were called to catch two large snakes in Phuket yesterday (Aug 14). One was pulled out from under a truck while the other was caught curled up on a roof beam inside a house.

Tuesday 15 August 2017, 11:06AM

The first snake was collared by Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers at a house in Soi Sup Sikor 4 at 11:20am.

Rescue workers arrived to find the python curled up on a cross beam under the roof.

After a short while wrangling with the snake, more than three meters long and weighing about 15 kilograms, the rescue team soon had the reptile bagged.

Later in the afternoon, rescue workers were called to remove another python, this one found curled up under an 18-wheeled truck parked in Phuket Town.

One rescue worker used a snare to catch the head of the python, also more than three meters long and weighing about 15kg, while another rescue worker grabbed the python by the tail to pull it free from the truck.

“Each month we receive many calls from local residents asking us to remove snakes and monitors found inside their houses,” said rescue worker Wirat Maphum.

Both snakes were released in the forest at the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting area in Thalang.