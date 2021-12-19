BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program

BANGKOK: Small and medium-sized business owners are now invited to register for the second phase of the Job Retention SME program, government officials announced yesterday (Dec 18).

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 19 December 2021, 11:22AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed related ministries to follow up on policies to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and help strengthen their businesses in the long run. One of these programs is the “Job Retention & SME Boost Up” scheme under the Ministry of Labour.

The Department of Employment is currently accepting applications for the second phase of the program, which aims to assist firms in retaining employees and lowering the unemployment rate. From Dec to Jan 2022, the program will provide a monthly subsidy of B3,000 per employee under the same conditions as the first phase of the program.

According to reports, 14,829 SMEs with a total of 118,087 Thai employees have signed up for the second phase.

Employers can register via the Department’s website or contact the Department of Employment’s provincial office in nearby areas. Registrations will close on Dec 20, 2021.

Phuket community
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Better Nature Protection? That's not going to happen in Thailand where money is valued over ev...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

@Nasa12 "Who is this Jane Seymour ?" Oh dear,in what cave do you live ? You use the inter...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Who is this Jane Seymour ? Another “star“ that TAT have pay some million Bath and free holiday...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

@CaptainJack69 Not sure what your remark about the survival of Rawai or Nai Harn through the pand...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

@Phuket News One question for the article - If one from our family tests positive, are you sure tha...(Read More)

Omicron impacts tourist numbers

Well, it was a bit annoying to apply for the Thailand Pass and converting PDF's to JPEG's. B...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Besides - I have chosen to buy a packaged journey and the company has guides in Phuket that can help...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Thank you so much for this article which clarified the process quite a lot. @Kurt - concerning ref...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Fasinated, Boat Ave is the same. Best parking for taxi only. They have an area to sit and threaten y...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

Next please demolish Trisara, Landstate, Pullman, Le Colline, Andaman White, and all the others ment...(Read More)

 

