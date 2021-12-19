SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program

BANGKOK: Small and medium-sized business owners are now invited to register for the second phase of the Job Retention SME program, government officials announced yesterday (Dec 18).

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 19 December 2021, 11:22AM

Image: NNT

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed related ministries to follow up on policies to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and help strengthen their businesses in the long run. One of these programs is the “Job Retention & SME Boost Up” scheme under the Ministry of Labour.

The Department of Employment is currently accepting applications for the second phase of the program, which aims to assist firms in retaining employees and lowering the unemployment rate. From Dec to Jan 2022, the program will provide a monthly subsidy of B3,000 per employee under the same conditions as the first phase of the program.

According to reports, 14,829 SMEs with a total of 118,087 Thai employees have signed up for the second phase.

Employers can register via the Department’s website or contact the Department of Employment’s provincial office in nearby areas. Registrations will close on Dec 20, 2021.