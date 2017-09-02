The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Slow loris saved from high-voltage cables in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A slow loris found climbing along high-voltage power cables in Phuket Town last night (Sept 1) has been safely captured and handed over to wildlife officials for care and protection.

animals, environment,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 2 September 2017, 12:04PM

Local residents called Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers to report that a slow loris was climbing on overhead electrical wires on Anuphas Phuket Karn Rd at 11pm.

The rescue workers arrived but called in the Phuket Provincial Electric Authority (PEA) to help recover the protected mammal with cherry picker.

But the slow loris was too quick for the PEA workers, and while they trying to catch the animal, it moved from the power cables to branches of a tree that had grown through the overhead cables.

“The PEA workers used a wooden stick to force the slow loris out of the tree, but the slow loris panicked and climbed down from the tree,” rescue worker Poonsap Sae-eung told The Phuket News.

“We tried to catch the slow loris but it went up the tree again, so PEA officials got back in the cherry picker and tried to force it out of the tree again,” he added.

“Finally rescue workers caught it when it came down from the tree again,” Mr Poonsap explained.

The slow loris handed over the wide-eyed mammal to wildlife officials from the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area conservation centre in Thalang, where it was released back into the forest, Mr Poonsap added.

Local experts have expressed their concern over ever-expanding development across greatly reducing the natural habitats of the Phuket’s indigenous wildlife.

“We are very worried for the slow loris in Phuket because the forest that is its natural habitat is being cut down to make way for more and more buildings,” Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office, told The Phuket News in March this year.

“We are finding more and more slow lorises that are lost and entering resident’s homes and buildings. The lucky ones are returned to their native habitat, but some are taken and kept in cages as pets, and others are taken and used by people to charge tourists to have their photos taken with them.

“Other slow lorises are killed by electricity cables or hit by vehicles,” he added. (See story here.)

 

 
